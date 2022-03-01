Summer House’s Lindsay: Craig Didn't Apologize for 'Biggest Loser' Comment

A work in progress. Summer House‘s Lindsay Hubbard got honest about where she stands with Southern Charm‘s Craig Conover after his comments about her — and it sounds like the reality stars aren’t on the same page yet.

“No, Craig never apologized. I think he tried to early the next morning but I hadn’t had my coffee yet so I gave him the hand,” Lindsay, 35, claimed on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen during a joint interview with boyfriend Carl Radke on Monday, February 28. “In all fairness, I also called him a loser while walking around my room, so it doesn’t bother me.”

The publicist noted that there were no hard feelings about what was said while filming season 6 of Summer House. “In the heat of the moment we all sort of say things but do I really think he is a loser? No,” she said. “Do I think he is other things? Probably.”

When questioned by host Andy Cohen, Lindsay admitted that she found Craig, 32, to be “a little bit narcissistic and arrogant.”

The Bravo personalities found themselves at odds when Lindsay claimed to Paige DeSorbo that Craig had a fling with Kristin Cavallari. After Paige, 29, confronted the Sewing Down South founder about the rumor, he alleged he had “hooked up with her before.” Craig also referred to Lindsay as the “biggest loser in the world” during the January episode.

The Uncommon James founder, 35, for her part, has previously denied being involved with Craig or his costar Austen Kroll. The trio started spending time together following her April 2020 split from husband Jay Cutler.

“I haven’t been involved in a love triangle since I was in high school,” she wrote via Instagram in July 2021. “I haven’t dated anybody in a few months. These two guys who I have been linked to for the past year are my friends. That’s it. I’ve never dated either one of them. I can guarantee that I’m not going to date either one of them. It’s possible for a grown woman to be friends with a grown man.”

In a February episode of Summer House, the Delaware native further elaborated on his alleged relationship with Kristin, saying, “If I’m in Nashville, do I have someone that I might hook up with? Yeah. Paige, I will never lie to you. You and I are not exclusive right now. You didn’t want to be because you just got out of a relationship.”

The New York native wasn’t thrilled that she learned about the situation from someone else. “We’re both very single. We’re not exclusive. We’re allowed to do whatever we want,” Paige said in a confessional interview at the time. “But to hear solidified confirmation from Craig’s mouth that he is sleeping with someone else, I just feel a lot of things right now. I feel stupid, I feel naive. Maybe I made this something in my head that it just wasn’t.”

The couple’s relationship continued to get more complicated during season 6 when Craig became jealous of Paige’s connection with costar Andrea Denver. After production wrapped, Craig and Paige made their romance Instagram official in December 2021.

On Monday, Lindsay weighed in on her costar’s relationship, saying, “I mean he makes her happy, she makes him happy. That’s all the really matters, right?

Summer House airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

