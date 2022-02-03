Setting the record straight! Craig Conover confessed to Paige DeSorbo that he hooked up with Kristin Cavallari — but his confirmation only ignited more drama.

“If I’m in Nashville, do I have someone that I might hook up with? Yeah,” Craig, 32, says in a sneak peek clip from the Monday, February 7, episode of Summer House after Paige, 29, asks whether he was “still f–king” Kristin. “Paige, I will never lie to you. You and I are not exclusive right now. You didn’t want to be because you just got out of a relationship.”

The Sewing Down South founder reassures the Bravo star that they have a special connection, saying, “The only girl I’ve ever been to a baseball game [with] is you. The only one that my friends know is you. I like you. But I didn’t sign up for this. I came to go swimming and s–t. This is a whole f–king thing now.”

The pair were casually dating while the reality show was filming. As they continue to air their issues, they’re interrupted by Andrea Denver, who Paige had a fling with on Winter House. Craig and the “Giggly Squad” podcast host went to sleep in his room that night, but the situation was left unresolved.

“We’re both very single. We’re not exclusive. We’re allowed to do whatever we want,” the New York native said in a confessional interview. “But to hear solidified confirmation from Craig’s mouth that he is sleeping with someone else, I just feel a lot of things right now. I feel stupid, I feel naive. Maybe I made this something in my head that it just wasn’t.”

Earlier in the season, things between the reality couple took a turn when Lindsay Hubbard claimed that Craig had been involved with the Laguna Beach alum, 35. When Paige mentioned the rumor to the Delaware native, he said that he had “hooked up with [Kristin]” in the past.

The former MTV personality was previously spotted spending time with Craig and his costar Austen Kroll following her April 2020 split from husband Jay Cutler. The True Comfort author shut down speculation that she was dating either of the Southern Charm stars at the time.

“I haven’t been involved in a love triangle since I was in high school,” she wrote via Instagram in July 2021. “I haven’t dated anybody in a few months. These two guys who I have been linked to for the past year are my friends. That’s it. I’ve never dated either one of them. I can guarantee that I’m not going to date either one of them. It’s possible for a grown woman to be friends with a grown man.”

When the drama was brought back up during the Monday, January 31, episode of Summer House, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Kristin was not “giving any attention” to the “not true” claims. According to the insider, the Uncommon James founder thinks Craig is “just capitalizing on her name” by spreading the rumors.

Craig, for his part, has since gotten serious with Paige. They made their relationship Instagram official in December 2021 after season 6 of Summer House wrapped.

Summer House airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.