Sharing her story. Lindsay Hubbard revealed on Monday, January 17, that she suffered a miscarriage during her “last couple months” dating Jason Cameron.

The Summer House star, 35, spoke to costar (and now-boyfriend) Carl Radke about her pregnancy loss on Monday’s premiere of the show, saying, “Remember I was talking to you like a month ago, and I was like ‘Something’s up with my body. It’s either this COVID vaccine’s really f–ked my hormones or I’m pregnant.’ The next day I went to the gynecologist and found out I was six weeks pregnant.”

The New York native noted that she found out about her pregnancy on a Monday and began to miscarry the following day. “By Wednesday, I was in the emergency room for five hours,” the Bravo personality told Radke, 36. “It all happened so quickly that I wasn’t able to even emotionally wrap my mind around the pregnancy portion of it before I was having a miscarriage.”

While Cameron, 35, was “absolutely wonderful” when Hubbard confided in him, the Hubb House PR creator wanted to “get through it on [her] own.”

The reality star added that she was “OK,” saying, “I would have absolutely had this child. That was cool to feel that. I never thought that it would happen like that for me. It’s something I’ve always wanted my entire life, to have a family.”

Hubbard met the model while filming Winter House in February 2021. “Jason’s hot as f–k and he can cook! He’s just so calming and sweet and sexy. Are you kidding me, those abs? Jesus, and the below the abs? Oh, my God, forget it,” she gushed of Cameron on the Bravo series. “This guy’s been here this whole time, and I was over here distracted by idiots. … I lay in bed with him and I’m just like, is this f–king for real? I think he’s so sweet, he’s so genuine and just want to make sure that’s actually the case. I wanna like, bring him home to my apartment back in the city.”

Although the pair continued to date after Winter House wrapped, they weren’t exclusive when Summer House began filming in July 2021. Earlier this month, Hubbard and Radke confirmed that they are now dating.

“Things are really good,” the Pennsylvania native exclusively told Us Weekly on January 11. “We’re very happy. She’s someone that’s been an incredible support and part of my life [for years]. … The bond we have over these summers and over our life — the last six, seven years — is unmatched.”

Radke exclusively told Us earlier this month that he “felt really bad” for Hubbard when she revealed her miscarriage and wished he had been “even more supportive.”

The consultant explained, “It was a lot to take in, and I think men do struggle sometimes in fully understanding some of those female types of things in their life. I think men could do a better job of understanding and supporting it. So I’d like to learn and continue to try and find ways to support her.”

Hubbard posted photos with her costar via Instagram on Saturday, January 15, writing, “Yeehaw!”