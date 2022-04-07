Summer House’s Lindsay Says Paige Wound Up Ciara to ‘Incite the Violence'

More than meets the eye. Following the explosive fight between Ciara Miller and Danielle Olivera on Summer House, Lindsay Hubbard sounded off about how Paige DeSorbo didn’t help the situation.

“I was pretty surprised to see the way that [Paige] wound Ciara up to incite the violence that ensued [with] the wine at Andrea [Denver]’s poor love dinner. I was kind of shocked to see that,” Lindsay, 35, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting season 6 on Tuesday, April 5.

The publicist noted that she had a different view of her friendship with Paige, 29, before watching the season play out on screen.

“I really thought I had a good summer with Paige. I legitimately left the summer [thinking], ‘Wow, Paige and I got along more than we have. We laughed and we shared more things with each other. We related on different topics more so than we have in past summers.’ I was pretty surprised to see the amount of s–t talking that she did,” Lindsay shared with Us. “She would say one thing to my face and then the door would close in her room and she would just like say all these nasty things about me.”

The Summer House friendships took a turn during season 6 when Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll visited the Hamptons house. After sharing a connection with Ciara, 26, during Winter House, Austen, 34, caused tension between costars by kissing Lindsay. In a recent episode of the Bravo hit series, Ciara confronted Lindsay for not considering her feelings — to disastrous results.

“When Ciara initiated the conversation, it was very clear to me that she wanted to speak and wanted me to listen. I knew that if I said anything, it was gonna be World War 3. So, I stayed calm and didn’t engage, which I thought quite frankly, was the most mature thing that I could do in that moment considering how angry she seemed to be,” Lindsay told Us about the heated dinner episode. “Once Ciara started crossing the line with the verbal attacks on me, that’s when Danielle was like, ‘Alright, I’m gonna draw the line. Like, this is enough.'”

After Ciara called out Lindsay, Danielle, 33, defended her friend and got a glass of wine thrown at her. For Lindsay, that reaction from Ciara felt unwarranted. “I was just taking it on the chin because I knew that if I engaged it would’ve exploded. So Danielle decided to step in and it still exploded,” she said, noting that she has kept her distance from the nurse after the events of the summer. “We could maybe be in the same room together, but it’s just not the kind [of] person I want as a friend.”

Lindsay continued: “The girlfriends that I have in my life, my absolute best friends, they are all very inspiring women who typically are entrepreneurs who have deep connections. And I think that Ciara, being treated [badly] by a guy and blaming it on a girl, that’s not the kind of friend that I want.”

Ciara, for her part, previously addressed how the fight turned physical with Danielle when she initially just wanted to speak with Lindsay. “It was a buildup of things. There were a lot of, you know, pent-up emotions that I kind of let go for a long time,” the Georgia native told Us in January. “And honestly, I came into that dinner, very hot. There was a lot of information being thrown around and I definitely reacted. I let my emotions get the best of me and I kind of just, I lost my [cool] to be frank.”

While reflecting on the drama between her and Ciara over Austen, Lindsay also pointed out that she wasn’t aware of her costar’s feelings.

“I didn’t have any intentions of getting back at Ciara. I was not privy to any conversation where she was talking about how much she liked Austen. I was not in those rooms when she was crying about Austen,” she explained. “Like if a guy is showing you his true colors and showing you that he doesn’t want to be in a relationship and that he wants to single, unfortunately, it was through me that Austen was showing that to her, but that should not be blamed on me.”

Summer House airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

