A tangled web. Austen Kroll has bared it all during his time on Southern Charm — including taking fans inside his relationship highs and lows.

The Kings Calling Brewing founder joined the cast of the Charleston-based series during season 4 in 2017. He has since given OG stars Shep Rose and Craig Conover a run for their money in the romance department.

“Austen has some pull on women. I don’t know,” Southern Charm alum Cameran Eubanks exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2022. “I mean, I’ll give it to the guy, he’s tall. He smells good. I don’t know what it is, but yeah, women love Austen.”

The One Day You’ll Thank Me author added: “He’s never had a problem [getting a girl].”

Kroll first turned heads in 2017 when he and Rose got into it over their feelings for costar Chelsea Meissner. Ultimately, she chose to pursue a relationship with Kroll, but it didn’t last long, and the “Pillows and Beer” podcast cohost rebounded with Meissner’s friend Victoria Bolyard.

It wasn’t long before some eagle-eyed fans noticed that Kroll appeared to be going for the same women that Rose had either dated or hooked up with.

“Victoria never dated Shep and neither did Chelsea to be totally honest. He doesn’t [date anyone],” Kroll said during a July 2018 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “It always sat heavy in my stomach that Shep had some tomfoolery with one or two of the girls that I have dated.”

Despite a few messy on-camera romances, Kroll tried his hand at love again with Madison LeCroy, who joined the Southern Charm cast during season 6. Their tumultuous relationship ended in December 2020.

“The past two weeks is the longest I’ve ever gone without talking to her,” Kroll exclusively told Us after the split, noting that he was “heartbroken” over the breakup. “So, it’s like I cut off my addiction cold turkey. … It just hasn’t been easy.”

The University of Alabama alum hasn’t let his rocky relationship with LeCroy plague his dating life as of late — having sparked hookup speculation with Kristin Cavallari in late 2020. Kroll has also romanced several more Bravo personalities in the years that have followed.

Scroll down to relive all of Kroll’s high-profile relationships: