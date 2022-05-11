Her side of the story. After Lindsay Hubbard and Austen Kroll sparked previous hookup speculation during Bravo’s Summer House season 6 reunion taping, she has fervently denied the claims.

“Here you go: The Sunday of my birthday weekend we drove out to Montauk to see a band play and hang with our friends out there (me, Danielle [Olivera], Carl [Radke], Austen),” the Hubb House founder, 35, wrote via Instagram comment on Tuesday, May 10. “Since we were staying at another share house, Austen and I slept in the same bed because it was the only bed/room open for us to stay in.”

During the Monday, May 9, reunion episode, Lindsay told her castmates that she “hadn’t slept with” the Southern Charm star, 34, in four years. Ciara Miller, for her part, alleged that the New York native told several of their housemates that they slept together in Montauk, New York, during a group trip.

“We passed out, never hooked up. End of story,” Lindsay added in her social media message. “This is the same age-old tail [sic] of people trying to paint a picture/narrative of me based on inaccuracies/nonfactual events.”

Lindsay, Austen and the 26-year-old nurse were involved in a love triangle during season 1 of Winter House, which aired in February 2021. While Austen quickly fell for Ciara, Lindsay also admitted to having feelings for him. The drama continued during Summer House season 6 when it was revealed that Lindsay made out with Austen during her birthday weekend — after Ciara asserted that she still liked the North Carolina native too.

“I did speak to Austen recently and we talked,” Lindsay told Us last month, noting that the twosome had started mending their friendship. “I think we do cover a lot of this at the reunion, so I don’t wanna give too much away [so] you’ll have to watch that.”

She continued at the time: “I think that some people take accountability and others do not. It was, like, the classic, lay into Lindsay situation, which is unfortunate to see because you can’t blame me for everything in life. … I mean, listen, like, Ciara’s relationship with Austen is hi-bye now, but you also learn a lot [more] that we discuss at the reunion — and there’s a whole other TV show that you have to watch as well called Winter House.”

The publicist has since moved on with longtime friend Carl. They took their budding romance public in January.

“I’m happy to report, we are dating and things are really good,” Carl, 36, exclusively told Us at the time. “We’re very happy. She’s someone that’s been an incredible support and part of my life [for years]. The bond we have over these summers and over our life — the last six, seven years — is unmatched.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!