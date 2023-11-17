Austen Kroll shared more details about his and Taylor Ann Green’s controversial kiss on the newest episode of Southern Charm — and Craig Conover has questions.

“We didn’t sleep together,” Austen, 36, told Craig, 34, and pal Whitney Sudler-Smith in the Thursday, November 16, episode. “And that’s it.”

When asked how the kiss came to fruition, Austen said, “It takes two to tango,” claiming, “She kinda made a move on me, if I’m being honest.”

Austen alleged that he and Taylor, 29, “were jamming to music” and dancing around when Taylor turned and went in for the smooch. After acting out the “move” for the guys, Austen admitted he “grabbed her” and they kissed.

“I felt not bad about it,” Austen confessed about his thoughts in the moment. “I had a brief f–king moment with someone that I’m close with.” (Austen admitted to Shep Rose during an October episode of Southern Charm that he and Taylor kissed after Shep, 43, and Taylor called it quits in summer 2022.)

The Kings Calling Brewing Co. founder continued: “I’ll never forget that the next day, when she called me, I was like, ‘Taylor, thank God, we didn’t sleep together.’”

A confused Craig then asked, “What do you mean, she left your room after you kissed?” to which Austen replied, “It wasn’t in my room. … It was in my kitchen.”

Craig, who was under the impression that the makeout took place in New York City after the cast’s season 8 reunion in fall 2022, was taken aback by Austen’s claims. “No, you guys said New York,” Craig said, but Austen stood his ground.

“No, this was, like, three weeks later. I didn’t say that it happened in New York,” Austen alleged. “We did it once. Deal with it!”

Craig, however, wasn’t convinced and questioned the truth of his best friend’s account in a confessional interview.

“I thought Taylor said it was in New York,” Craig told the cameras, referring to Taylor’s past comments that “after New York” she and Austen talked about being boyfriend and girlfriend. “But, regardless, the sleepovers [between them] happened recently.”

Craig continued: “That would mean that they kissed in New York and then they had the sleepovers [in early 2023]. So, you’re telling me that if you’ve already kissed a girl and you’re having a private sleepover that you’re not going to make out again?”

Austen, meanwhile, revealed in his confessional that he has no regrets about the alleged one kiss — except for how people found out.

“I don’t necessarily mean that the kiss didn’t mean anything, but Taylor and I did not end up dating,” he asserted. “We talked and decided we were better off as friends. I thought that we could just bury it and keep a secret from everyone. That’s what I regret doing.”

Southern Charm airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.