Southern Charm star Olivia Flowers isn’t sure she’ll ever be able to fully repair her relationship with Taylor Ann Green after their drama over ex Austen Kroll.

“I don’t know. I mean this BravoCon, I’m not talking to Taylor and Madison [LecCoy] is my good friend, so any — weirder things have happened,” Olivia, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly at BravoCon on Friday, November 3, when asked if the two women could repair their damaged friendship.

While Olivia initially clicked with Taylor, 28, upon joining the cast of Southern Charm in season 8, the pair quickly found themselves embroiled in relationship drama. In October 2022, Olivia revealed during the season 8 reunion that she and Austen, 36, had called it quits after a few months of dating. Months later, rumors began to swirl that Taylor and Austen allegedly hooked up prior to filming season 9.

The fallout from the rumors have played out on season 9, which premiered in September. Both Taylor and Austen initially denied anything happened between them. However, Taylor — who previously dated costar Shep Rose for two years before their July 2022 split — later admitted during a one-on-one with Olivia that she and Austen discussed dating each other while he was still trying to work things out with Olivia. Austen, meanwhile, confessed to Shep, 43, that he and Taylor kissed.

While the two women briefly reconciled after Olivia’s brother’s death in January, she told Us on Friday that watching season 9 back as it airs has changed her relationship with Taylor and Austen. She noted that she’s “learned a lot” from what people say about her when she’s not there.

“It’s eye-opening and I can’t help but get frustrated when I see the conversations that are had when I’m not around,” she explained, adding that she’s not speaking to Taylor but it “depends on the day” with Austen. “I mean, he gets on my every last nerves, but I also enjoy his company, so it’s weird,” she said.

Taylor, for her part, told Us on Friday that her and Olivia’s issues have been “tabled” for now following their recent losses — Taylor lost her own brother in June — but they will have to “revisit” the drama during the season 9 reunion.

When told that Taylor confessed their friendship isn’t at “100 percent,” Olivia told Us, “That’s the first accurate thing she’s said in a very long time”

While speaking with Austen on Friday, the Trop Hop founder shared that it’s “tough” for him to comment on Taylor and Olivia’s feud — because he’s the one who caused it.

“I know that I’m certainly Taylor Swift in this. ‘I’m the problem. It’s me,’” he quipped to Us, referencing Swift’s hit song “Anti-Hero” off her 2022 album Midnights. “I think that it upsets me because I knew how close they were. And let me just say, it’s not because [Taylor and I kissed], it’s because of the fallout and choosing to not be truthful in the moment.”

Austen added that it “upsets” him to think about how “inseparable” Taylor and Olivia were in between filming seasons 8 and 9 of Southern Charm, telling Us, “They were besties, man. They were like me and Craig [Conover].”

Reporting by Christina Garibaldi