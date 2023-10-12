Southern Charm’s Taylor Ann Green revealed she and Olivia Flowers have put their ongoing drama on pause — at least for the time being.

“With everything that’s transpired in the last few months, both of us having lost a sibling, everything’s just tabled right now,” Green, 28, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 11 while chatting about Southern Charm season 9. “I know we’re going to have to rehash it at [the] reunion or whatever, but we’ve been able to put all things aside and be there for each other as friends, and that’s really important for me.”

Noting that losing a sibling is a “really s—tty club to be a part of,” Green said she and Flowers, 31, continue to “value” their friendship.

Green’s older brother, Richard Worthington (a.k.a. Worth), passed away in June at the age of 36. Flowers, meanwhile, lost her brother, Connor, in January. He was 32.

Related: 'Southern Charm' Season 9 Premiere: Where the Cast Stands Southern Charm got messy at the end of season 8 — and when season 9 premiered on Thursday, September 14, some of the cast was still at odds. OG star Shep Rose’s relationship drama with ex Taylor Ann Green was front and center during the season 8 reunion, which aired in October 2022, after she […]

“We’re good,” Taylor told Us of how her family has been handling the loss. “It still doesn’t really seem real, but you have your moments and you’ll be driving down the road and you’ll start bawling your eyes out for about 30 seconds and you’re like, ‘OK, I’m OK. I’m good.’ There’s no right or wrong way to process, but we’re working through it.”

In addition to dealing with the deaths of their brothers, Green and Flowers have also found themselves wrapped up in relationship drama with costar Austen Kroll. In October 2022, Flowers revealed during the Bravo series’ season 8 reunion that she and Kroll, 36, had parted ways after a few months of dating. Earlier this year, rumors began swirling that Kroll and Green allegedly hooked up prior to filming season 9 — and shortly after their respective 2022 breakups.

The aftermath of the rumors have begun to play out over the show’s most recent episodes. Green — who previously dated costar Shep Rose for two years before splitting in July 2022 — for her part, admitted to Flowers that she and Kroll discussed the possibility of dating while he was still trying to work things out with Flowers.

“Olivia’s the type of person where she has to process things, and that’s why I was so wanting to meet up with her that morning and let her process it,” Green told Us. “I was like, ‘I don’t want her to walk into this room and feel completely blindsided and trying to understand what’s going on with everybody around.’ But of course, you can’t really have it your way when cameras are in town.”

In a preview for the show’s Thursday, October 12, episode, Kroll confessed to Rose, 43, that he and Green had kissed but assured him that was as far as they went.

Related: 'Southern Charm' Cast: A Complete Guide to Who Has Dated Each Other The Southern Charm stars can’t get enough of each other — and that’s created a dizzying web of relationships, break ups and drama. Beginning with season 1, which premiered in 2014, OG stars Craig Conover, Shep Rose and Kathryn Dennis let fans see the good, the bad and the messy parts of their romantic relationships. […]

While fans will have to wait and see how the drama continues to play out, Green said she’s hopeful that they will all be able to resolve their issues and get back to normal. “I know that Shep is very much so like that. He’s like, ‘One love. Everybody should be happy, right?’ And I kind of admire him for having that outlook on life,” she shared. “And, you know, life is short. At the end of the day, again, forgive as you’d want to be forgiven and let’s move forward. And there’s no reason to hate anybody, yeah. I don’t hate anyone. I literally don’t.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Southern Charms airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi