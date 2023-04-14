Calling out her ex. Southern Charm’s Olivia Flowers is criticizing Austen Kroll for a comment he made about her following her brother Conner’s death in January.

Noting that she didn’t feel like discussing “bulls–t” on the show while dealing with her loss, Olivia recalled on the Friday, April 14 episode of the “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” podcast that in the season finale, “There’s a conversation Austen and I are having and he’s telling me I’m like an ‘inconsistent friend,’ and it’s, like, true.”

She continued: “I have been inconsistent because …” before host Scheana Shay cut in, stating, “You’re going through something very traumatic.” Conner died at the age of 32 on January 30 while filming on the Bravo series was still underway.

Olivia noted that she “didn’t have the words to say that” at the time, especially since the conversation was already made awkward by her and Austen’s past romantic history. After months of speculation, Austen, 35, confirmed to Us Weekly in May 2022 that he and the California native were dating. Months later, during Southern Charm’s season 8 reunion special, Olivia revealed that they were no longer “in a relationship.”

“I would never say never with her,” Austen exclusively told Us in October 2022 of potentially getting back together in the future. “She’s such an important person in my life and, like, she was huge for me, you know, this year to kind of get back to, you know, who I think that I am. So, I would never say never with that one.”

However, the Clemson University alum made it clear where she stands with her ex following their season 9 discussion — which seemingly revolved around Austen’s relationship with costar Taylor Ann Green. Rumors that the two had allegedly hooked up following Taylor Ann’s split from Shep Rose began swirling around online last month. Neither Austen nor Taylor Ann have publicly addressed the rumors.

“When I got out of it, I was, ‘Why didn’t I just say you don’t f–king matter? You don’t matter. Taylor doesn’t matter,’” Olivia told Scheana, 37, of her and Kroll’s discussion. “’Like, the fact that y’all think y’all even have any kind of real estate in my brain right now is so selfish.’ And that, to me, was just a crippling thought, to think that people who I wanted to be there and support were just there talking about the bulls–t, and I was sitting there with them doing it.”

Earlier in the episode, the former model revealed that the “hardest part” about filming the new season wasn’t Austen and Taylor Ann’s potential new romance, but rather dealing with her grief and the cast’s latest drama all at once. “I haven’t even, like, really processed what’s happening in real life. So then to go and have to deal with such bulls–t on a scale of things that just like didn’t matter,” Olivia confessed. “I don’t really know how that’s gonna look back. I don’t know how that’s gonna play out. But it’s been rough.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The Flowers family released a statement confirming Conner’s death on February 3. “Conner was a remarkable young man, with the gift of compassion and love for others, earning him friends everywhere he went. His values were seeded in his faith and in his family,” read the statement to Us. “We know his absence will be felt by many for years to come. Please respect our privacy while we grieve the overwhelming loss of our son and brother.”

At the time, Taylor Ann’s mother, Leslie Green, expressed their condolences to Flowers and her family. “Precious Olivia, Robin and Garry … please know how heartbroken we are for your unspeakable loss,” Leslie wrote on Conner’s obituary page. “We are holding you in our hearts and prayers for the peace, comfort and strength of God to carry you through. With much love, Leslie and Rick Green (& all of Taylor Ann’s family).”

Bravo has yet to announce a return date for Southern Charm.