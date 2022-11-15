Not meant to be. Leva Bonaparte sounded off on Olivia Flowers and Austen Kroll’s short-lived romance — and teased whether they will give it another shot.

“I had drinks with Taylor [Ann Green] and Olivia and I think that ship has sailed for her and Olivia in terms of the men of Southern Charm,” Bonaparte, 43, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, November 15, while promoting her new Bravo series, Southern Hospitality.

The Bourbon N’ Bubbles cofounder noted that both women are “done” with their respective exes after their public splits earlier this year.

Flowers, 30, revealed during part one of the Southern Charm season 8 reunion special, which aired in October, that she and Kroll, 35, had called it quits after getting together in late 2021.

“I was ready to be in the relationship, but it was him that, like, couldn’t figure it out,” she told host Andy Cohen of the Kings Calling Brewing Co. founder during the episode, which was filmed in September.

Us confirmed in July that Green, 28, split from Shep Rose after more than two years together. The clinical assistant broke down during the two-part reunion special — and called out the Average Expectations author, 42, for moving on so quickly after their breakup.

“We spent two and a half years together. You’ve allegedly slept with over 300 women,” Green claimed on the show. “You went out. You partied. Now you’ve wrapped me into this slew of whores who you’ve f—king. And now I’m just a number. And that’s what f—ked me up in the head.”

Bonaparte, meanwhile, told Us on Tuesday that both Green and Flowers are “wonderful” people and “great catches,” but not for their respective exes.

“They’re sweet girls. I adore them both,” the restauranteur explained. “I don’t think that [they’re getting] back [together] from my talks with Taylor. No.”

The 1st Place co-owner, who shares 4-year-old son Lamar Jr. with husband Lamar Bonaparte, also weighed in on whether Kroll really cared for Flowers before their split.

She pointed to the beermaker’s comments about the photographer on Winter House season 2, which is currently airing Thursdays on Bravo, as proof that Kroll was smitten for a long time.

“Austen was very into her the entire time filming. He literally was just like, ‘This is gonna be my wife,’” Leva recalled. “Olivia and I, before we started filming Southern Charm [season 8], we had a dual birthday [party] — cuz our birthdays are a few days apart — at Bourbon N’ Bubbles. And he was just like, ‘Who’s that girl? I’m gonna marry her.’”

The businesswoman added: “He was very into her from the beginning. You don’t see it that way necessarily on the show, but he really was.”

The Republic Garden & Lounge cofounder, however, noted that their romance is definitely in the past. “I just think that was what it was and it’s done,” Leva told Us.

Kroll, for his part, exclusively told Us in October that he wouldn’t rule out a possible reconciliation with Flowers in the future.

“I would never say never with her. She’s such an important person in my life and, like, she was huge for me, you know, this year to kind of get back to, you know, who I think that I am,” the “Pillows and Beer” podcast cohost said at the time. “So, I would never say never with that one.”

Southern Hospitality premieres on Bravo Monday, November 28, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi