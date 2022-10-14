Madison the matchmaker? Madison LeCroy has a few thoughts on who ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll should date following his split from Olivia Flowers.

“I mean, honestly, I met Ciara [Miller] this weekend and I am like, after meeting her, she’s such a cool girl and so beautiful,” the 31-year-old reality star exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, October 13, while attending BravoCon 2022.

The Southern Charm star revealed she’s team Ciara, 26, when it comes to picking someone for her former flame.

“I was like, ‘Wow, he really messed up.’ Like she’s perfect in my opinion,” Madison said of the Summer House star. “So maybe he should revisit that, but I think that she’s too smart.”

When asked whether she thinks Austen, 35, and Olivia, 30, should give their relationship another shot, Madison, quipped, “I don’t care.”

The hairstylist exclusively told Us in December 2020 that she and Austen had called it quits on their two-year romance. “We are not together right now. I am 1,000 percent single, and so is he,” the salon owner said at the time. “So, ladies, if you want him, you can have him.”

While Madison has since moved on with fiancé Brett Randle, whom she got engaged to in October 2021, her complex friendship with Austen has continued to plague his dating life.

During his Winter House romance with Ciara, the Kings Calling Brewing Co. founder couldn’t help but bring Madison up from time to time.

“Madison texted me and she goes, ‘Please tell me that you haven’t moved on,’” Austen said during an episode of the Bravo series, which was filmed in February 2021 and aired in October of that year.

Despite the Madison name-drop, Austen and Ciara sparked a relationship during season 1 of the Vermont-based show. Their romance fizzled out due to long distance, but the spark was still there when the North Carolina native visited the Hamptons on season 6 of Summer House in summer 2021.

Austen got himself into trouble on the show when he kissed Lindsay Hubbard while flirting with Ciara. The nurse, however, briefly forgave him and confessed during the May reunion that she and Austen had hooked up following the end Summer House filming.

The “Pillows and Beer” podcast cohost was then linked to Olivia beginning in late 2021 after they started shooting season 8 of Southern Charm. Austen exclusively confirmed the relationship to Us in May.

Olivia, for her part, told Us in August that they were exclusively seeing each other following Austen’s drama with both Ciara and Madison on season 8 of the Charleston-based show. During the reunion, however, the photographer revealed that she and Austen had split before the September taping.

In a surprising turn of events, Madison came to Austen’s aid when Olivia claimed during the reunion that she was ready to commit but the beermaker couldn’t pull the trigger.

“I didn’t think that anyone would think that I would actually defend him,” Madison told Us on Friday. “So I knew it was gonna be a little shocker for everybody, so I was like, ‘Why [not] just throw a wrench in there?’ And that’s exactly what I did.”

The Greenville, South Carolina, native also shocked her costars when she claimed that Olivia once hooked up with former castmate Thomas Ravenel. Olivia, however, denied the allegation and called Madison “fake.”

Following the reunion, which aired earlier this month, Olivia hinted that the women were not on good terms when she praised a picture on social media that had Madison cropped out of it.

“I was like, ‘S–t, are we doing this again?’” Madison told Us at BravoCon of the incident. “And I was like, ‘Why did you send me a come to peace like text after the reunion?’ She did.”

The businesswoman claimed that the California native messaged her, saying, “It was like, ‘Let’s just be chill, let’s be good and you know, happy this is all done.’ And I was like, ‘OK.’ I’m fine. I feel good.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi