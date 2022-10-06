Battle of the blondes! Madison LeCroy and Olivia Flowers go head-to-head during part one of the Southern Charm reunion special — and Us Weekly has your exclusive first look.

In the clip from the Thursday, October 6, episode, Andy Cohen asked the cast about their group hookups, pointing out that Madison, 32, and Olivia, 30, have both been with Austen Kroll. He also reminded viewers that Kathryn Dennis and Taylor Ann Green have Shep Rose in common.

When inquiring whether there are any hookups he doesn’t know about, Madison dropped a major bombshell, claiming, “I think Thomas [Ravenel] and Olivia right?”

Kathryn, 30 — who shares daughter Kensie, 8, and son Saint, 6, with former Bravo star Thomas, 60 — couldn’t hide her surprised face after hearing the allegation. (Kathryn and Thomas split for good in 2016.)

Taylor, 27, was also stunned, replying, “Y’all that was so f—king random.”

Olivia, for her part, was taken aback at the hairstylist’s remarks. The photographer — who began dating Austen, 35, in late 2021 after Madison and the beermaker split one year prior — denied having sex with Thomas.

“No, he’s like a family friend,” Olivia told Cohen, 54, at the reunion, before shifting her focus to the Greenville, South Carolina, native.

The season 8 newbie asked Madison, “Sorry, where did that come from? Did you just pull that out of your fake ass?” to which the businesswoman fired back, “No, the ass is actually real.”

The bickering did stop there, with Olivia claiming that Madison is trying to “stay relevant” by spreading lies about her. “That’s how you do it,” the California native said under her breath.

Madison, who was sitting across the couch, responded, “You don’t know how I do anything!”

Olivia’s reunion drama with Madison is nothing new. The women have been feuding both on and off camera throughout season 8.

During the season premiere, which aired in June, Olivia called Madison a “homegirl” while showing her frustration toward Austen constantly talking about his ex on their first real date.

Madison didn’t take kindly to the remark and made a subtle dig at Olivia via Instagram that month. “I’d rather be a homegirl than a homely girl,” the stylist, who announced her engagement to Brett Randle in October 2021, captioned a picture of herself.

“You guys know I’m sarcastic, but when I called her homely [it] could have been worse,” Madison exclusively told Us in July of the duo’s social media drama. “I was thinking, like, homeless because I don’t even think she lives with her mom and dad.”

Olivia, for her part, exclusively told Us in August that Madison is “calculated,” but insisted that she doesn’t “think much of her.”

During the season finale, which aired on September 29, the ladies had words while attending Craig Conover’s holiday party. After Olivia overheard Madison celebrating Leva Bonaparte being exiled from the bash after her fight with Craig, 33, the model lost her cool.

“You’re such a bitch,” Olivia said about Madison as she got up from the table. “Good talking to you!” she added before flipping her off.

Watch Us Weekly’s exclusive Southern Charm reunion clip above to learn which cast member fans — and fellow costars — think would make the worst husband.

Part 1 of the Southern Charm reunion airs on Bravo Thursday, October 6 at 9 p.m. ET. Part 2 will air on Thursday, October 13, at the same time.