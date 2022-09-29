It’s a southern showdown! The cast of Southern Charm didn’t hold back in the first look at the season 8 reunion — and newbie Taylor Ann Green led the way.

Taylor, 27, became a full-time cast member this season after dating Shep Rose for two years. She bit her tongue throughout the show as her and Shep’s rocky romance played out for viewers. In the reunion trailer, which dropped on Thursday, September 29, that changed.

“He f—ked allegedly over 300 whores,” Taylor said in the video as she broke into tears over how quickly Shep, 42, had moved on from their July split. “I was the whore that stuck around for long enough.”

The Average Expectations author — who turned heads this season after he called Taylor a “f—king idiot” over an egg toss game — simply replied, “I’m sorry you feel that way.”

Taylor and Shep weren’t the only exes who appeared to still be at odd during the reunion, Craig Conover and Naomie Olindo didn’t seem friendly in the clips.

“You just don’t hook up with people’s exes,” Craig, 33, said, referring to Naomie, 30, having a fling with Southern Charm costar Whitney Sudler-Smith this season.

Host Andy Cohen put Craig on the hot seat when he asked, “Maybe you’re still in love with her?” The Pillow Talk author, who split from Naomie in 2017 after three years, just rolled his eyes at the insinuation. (Craig is currently dating his Winter House costar Paige DeSorbo.)

In a surprising twist, Austen Kroll and his ex Madison LeCroy didn’t appear to butt heads too much in the teaser. In fact, Madison, 31, hinted that the Kings Calling Brewing Co. founder, 35, was good in the sack.

Madison’s kindness, however, didn’t stretch to Austen’s current love, Olivia Flowers, who joined the show this season. The businesswoman, who previously feuded with Olivia, 30, over her “homegirl” comments, dropped a major bombshell on the group about the photographer’s alleged sexual past with former castmate Thomas Ravenel.

“I left it all out there. I can’t go into too many specifics, [but] I just felt good where I left things,” Madison exclusively told Us Weekly on September 14 after filming the two-part reunion special. “Honestly, this is the first reunion I’ve been able to walk out of and feel like [I’m] looking forward to the next season. I feel great.”

Southern Charm’s season 8 finale airs on Bravo Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. The two-part reunion special begins on Bravo Thursday, October 6, at 9 p.m. ET and concludes on Thursday, October 13, at 9 p.m. ET.

Scroll down for the biggest revelations from the season 8 reunion trailer: