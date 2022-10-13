‘Winter House’ Cast’s Dating History: Inside the Bravo Stars’ Love Lives

Getting steamy! It may be cold in Stowe, Vermont, during the winter, but the cast of Winter House knows how to turn up the heat — and make long-lasting connections.

Season 1 of Winter House, which premiered in October 2021, set the tone for vacation romances. Ciara Miller and Austen Kroll sparked up a relationship as did Andrea Denver and Paige DeSorbo. Fellow Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard also found a hookup buddy in newbie Jason Cameron.

Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula, for their part, were preparing to get married while filming the show in February 2021. The rest of the cast, which included Craig Conover and Luke Gulbranson, however, didn’t find love in Vermont — but they did have fun in the snow.

When season 2 began filming in early 2022, things looked very different for the OG stars. Amanda and Kyle were married, having tied the knot in fall 2021, and Craig and Paige had connected outside of the series and begun their own relationship.

“Paige and I have been dating for a little over five months now. We’re more romantic than ever,” Craig said during the October 2022 premiere of Winter House season 2. “I’m not trying to brag, but I think our friends could all use an example of a healthy relationship in the house.”

Amanda, for her part, exclusively told Us Weekly that she doesn’t exactly agree with Craig’s claims that he and Paige are the most functional couple in the house. “I think it’s comical,” she said in October 2022 in response to the Sewing Down South founder’s comments, noting that she thinks her husband, Kyle, “would say something similar.”

She added: “I don’t know if [Paige] necessarily agrees with that [healthy label], but they are a wonderful couple and they are in a great place. Listen, if that’s the mentality he has that’s great. Keep it up, Craig.”

Lindsay, meanwhile, found love with Summer House costar and longtime BFF Carl Radke after parting ways with Jason in summer 2021. Although they were just dating when they shot Winter House season 2, Carl proposed to the Hubb House PR founder in August 2022.

Austen, on the other hand, found himself in hot water when he kissed Lindsay while still flirting with Ciara during an appearance on Summer House season 6, which filmed in summer 2021. He then romanced Southern Charm costar Olivia Flowers, but as of October 2022, they were no longer together.

Winter House airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

