Summer House stars Kory Keefer and Sam Feher have split after more than one year together.

“I had said [‘I love you’] to him and he never said it to me. He didn’t say it back when I said it to him and he then he never said it for the rest of the relationship and that was a big problem for me. I was like, ‘I think I need to get out … it’s becoming clear,'” Sam said on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast on Tuesday, January 16. “I didn’t break up with him because I don’t love him, I broke up with him because he doesn’t love me.”

Their relationship has been strained since Winter House season 3 aired late last year.

“What took a toll was watching it back and finding out that I had been lied to by so many people. There are lies that are genuine, straight-up lies – like Malia saying, ‘I never wanted to hook up with Kory’ — and then there are lies by omission,” Sam said on the podcast, claiming Kory didn’t prepare her for both Malia White and Jordan Emanuel making moves on him on Winter House.

“When I ended it, he was shocked,” she added, confirming that she pulled the plug on their relationship before the reunion aired in December 2023. “He was, I think, floored that I was actually leaving. … The trigger was, he texted like five or six days before Christmas, like, ‘Hey I just realized Christmas and New Year’s are coming up, what are we doing?’ If you wanted to spend that time with me, you would have texted me before then. … It was a really hard moment for me because I’ve always to spend a holiday like a Christmas at my family’s a boyfriend.”

Kory and Sam began seeing each other during the summer of 2022, but she did not confirm that he was her boyfriend until April 2023. Later that month, Kory exclusively told Us Weekly that the pair officially put a label on their relationship “about a month and a half” earlier, despite remaining casual for a while.

“At first, I 100 percent thought it was gonna be, like, a little fling because we’re very similar [with] having [dating] rosters and doing our own thing,” he explained at the time. “So, I didn’t want to have expectations, but the more weeks that we spent together, it kind of just progressed naturally and [became] a little bit more serious.”

Kory gushed over his connection with Sam. “Sam is amazing. Literally, she’s, like, the best person for me,” he raved. “I couldn’t be happier right now. We’re amazing together. She brings me up and I hope I do the same for her and there hasn’t been a bad moment with her yet.”

Six months later, season 3 of Winter House started to air in October 2023. “I like [Sam] a lot, but we haven’t put a label on it to make it official,” he said during the season premiere. “It’s a real gray area where I can have a little more fun. I don’t know how to say that properly without sounding like a douchebag.”

Kory subsequently divulged that Sam did not react well to his interactions with his Winter House costars. “There was a little bit of a hate text going back and forth,” he told Us in November 2023. “But at the end of the day, she knows what actually happened and how it ends. So it was good.”

Despite Sam’s disappointment over Kory’s past behavior, he claimed that the two ultimately put it behind them. “Seeing that back is not always the best thing, especially when we’re good now. We’re in a great relationship. You never want to see your significant other in that now [that we’re good].”

Kory insisted at the time that he and Sam were “official officials” following previous questions about their status. “It’s been going on for a while,” he noted. “I know I had to step up and bring my emotions and words together and make it happen because I’m a dumb boy. But yes, I made it happen.”