Not all vacation romances are created equal. Kory Keefer revealed why his dynamic with girlfriend Sam Feher isn’t the same as his whirlwind fling with former flame Jessica Stocker.

“Mine and Jess’ relationship was completely different,” the 32-year-old reality star exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, April 25, while promoting season 7 of Summer House. “It was kind of, like, a new thing — we were both on shows for the very first time, so we didn’t really know how to react and she kind of was, like, going all in at first.”

The Winter House star, who joined season 2 of the Bravo series in 2022, fell fast for fellow newcomer Jess, 26, while filming in early 2022. The pair’s romance, which included NSFW bedroom activities that were caught on camera, fizzled out before the season premiered in fall 2022.

The Core24 Gym founder recalled getting “cabin fever” during his 17-day stay in Vermont with Jess, but she fell hard for Kory during the short time. At the end of the season, Jess was telling her housemates that Kory was her boyfriend, while he was looking for something more low-key.

“I haven’t talked to her in a while, but we did end on good terms,” Kory confessed while speaking about Jess. “It was kind of like one of those things where we were not seeing eye to eye and we kind of had a conversation being like, ‘Hey, I think honestly we should kind of just, like, take a break and go separate ways and, you know, if it’s meant to be, it’ll come back. But before we try to, like, really push us hard and then we hate each other afterwards, let’s just kind of go our separate ways.’”

The North Carolina resident, who is best friends with Southern Charm’s Craig Conover, added that he wishes his ex “the best,” telling Us, “I want her to be happy.”

Kory, for his part, moved on with Sam, 25, after meeting in summer 2022. The Feher Agency CEO was one of three newbies on season 7 of Summer House. After meeting Kory through housemate Paige DeSorbo, Sam and the entrepreneur started seeing each other off camera. Sam publicly confirmed in early April that the fitness guru is her boyfriend.

“Sam and I were on more of the same page versus Jess and I, [who] had no idea kinda what was going on,” Kory told Us on Tuesday of his relationship with the New York resident, noting he was first attracted to her eyes. “She has amazing bright blue eyes and they just, like, pierce into you. And so that was the first thing that I noticed, and I still noticed today and they’re amazing.”

The TV personality, who has made several appearances on season 7 of Summer House, explained that he and Sam, who lives in the Big Apple, have been dating long distance “for a while” but they just hadn’t put a label on it.

“About a month and a half ago we we’re like, ‘All right, let’s put his title on it,’” Kory, who lives in the south, recalled. “I mean, nothing’s changed. It’s just only gotten better. Nothing, like, crazy is going on besides just us living in loving life.”

Kory continued to gush over his partner, telling Us she is a “12” out of 10.

“Sam is amazing. Literally she’s like the best person for me,” he said. “I couldn’t be happier right now. We’re amazing together. She brings me up and I hope I do the same for her and there hasn’t been a bad moment with her yet.”

Summer House airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi