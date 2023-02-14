The house is getting bigger! Season 7 of Summer House reunited old and new cast members in the Hamptons — with newcomer Samantha Feher making her debut in the premiere.

“My high school superlative was ‘seen everywhere.’ try escaping me now bitches,” Samantha, 25, captioned an Instagram post in January, which announced her new gig on the hit Bravo series.

The newbie, who is a friend of OG star Amanda Batula, received plenty of support from her costars in the comments section. “Why does your bio sound like season 1 Kyle?” the graphic designer, 31, wrote, referring to husband Kyle Cooke‘s memorable introduction in the first season of Summer House.

Danielle Olivera joked about Feher’s official description as well, adding, “That bio…I’m on the floorrrrrrr.”

Meanwhile, Carl Radke left a playful comment welcoming the entrepreneur to the group, writing, “The proverbial cat is outta the bag!”

According to Bravo, Samantha is “a content creator who lives by the work hard, play hard motto.” Her bio continues: “Very single, Samantha has a consistent roster of four or five men and is keeping things casual until there’s someone worth dropping everyone else for. But with an overly ambitious personality and party animal lifestyle, can she find a partner who is able to keep up?”

Ahead of the season 7 premiere, Lindsay Hubbard teased that viewers would enjoy the new additions. “I think the best casting decision happened this summer and you’re gonna meet these newbies and they are so fun, so wild,” the publicist, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly at BravoCon in October 2022. “I love them. I love the new people. I even said, ‘Great job, casting.’”

Paige DeSorbo also weighed in on how “different” filming was this time around, sharing with Us that same month, “We have new housemates. We have some friendships that have ended, some friendships that have started. Some people have gotten closer, some people have drifted. … Wait until you see the furniture rearranging we accomplished.”

The cast is rounded out with friendly faces Ciara Miller, Mya Allen and Andrea Denver. As for the show’s new stars, Chris Leoni and Gabby Prescod were introduced alongside Samantha. Season 7 will also include Kory Keefer, who originally appeared as Craig Conover‘s friend on Winter House.

According to the show’s trailer, Lindsay and Carl, 38, will find themselves at odds with the rest of the house. The Hubb House PR founder’s friendship with Danielle, 34, will also be front and center as they hit a rough patch. Carl, for his part, finds himself drifting from Kyle, 40, after years of working together at Loverboy.

Scroll down for everything to know about Samantha ahead of her Summer House debut: