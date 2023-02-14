From allies to foes? Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera‘s friendship was a constant on Bravo’s Summer House — until it wasn’t.

Viewers had a front row seat to Lindsay and Danielle’s special bond since season 2 aired in 2018. After four seasons of supporting each other on screen, however, things took a turn when the app developer didn’t congratulate her good friend on her engagement to Carl Radke.

At the time, Danielle claimed that her decision not to address the news on social media didn’t reflect her status with Lindsay.

“Social media is a strange animal. I think that I was just exhausted from summer. I’m juggling so many things. I am obviously very, very happy for them,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2022, one month after the couple announced the exciting news. “I did not see it coming. But who could not love love?”

The New York native noted that she was surprised by Carl and Lindsay’s major milestone, adding, “Looking back, it is surprising in that sense. They just moved into a gorgeous apartment together, so I thought they might just do that for a little bit. But everyone is on a different timeframe and it is what it is.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

One month later, Lindsay and Danielle confirmed that they were at odds after filming wrapped on season 7. “You talk to anyone who you know, is ever beefing with a best friend and it’s just like, it’s sad,” the publicist shared with Us in October 2022 at BravoCon.

Summer House costar Amanda Batula weighed in on the feud as well, telling Us in December 2022, “The way things were handled [was] a little bit surprising, especially as the summer went on. I don’t think any of us expected certain conversations or things to play out the way that they did.”

The graphic designer continued: “And there’s a lot of conversations and discussions that we’re not privy to that we’ll also be watching unfold and getting a better understanding of what happened instead of like, she said, she said. So, we’ll all kind of just have to wait to see.”

As the hit reality series returned with its seventh season on Bravo, Lindsay offered an update on her friendship with Danielle.

“She did congratulate us — or at least me — privately [on our engagement]. I think a lot about our engagement and Danielle — we are all going to see it [during season 7],” she explained during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live ​With Andy Cohen in February 2023. “We are still working it out. As far as mending our friendship, the challenge is that we haven’t really seen each other. From what I have heard, she’s working through some things in her personal life and we are planning a wedding so I think right now we are on different paths.”

Scroll on for a breakdown of Lindsay and Danielle’s feud: