Celebrity News

Summer House’s Danielle Olivera Vows to Be the Charlotte to Lindsay Hubbard’s Carrie After Carl Split

By
Summer House Danielle Connects Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Split to SATC
Danielle Olivera, Lindsay Hubbard, and Carl Radke. Getty Images (3)

Danielle Olivera is standing behind Lindsay Hubbard after her shocking split from fiancé Carl Radke.

Olivera, 34, subtly weighed in on the Summer House breakup in the comments section of a post uploaded by fan account Queens of Bravo over the weekend. “This scene is now so Lindsay / Carl / Danielle coded,” read a caption on a clip from the 2008 Sex and the City movie.

The scene in question shows Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) chasing after Mr. Big (Chris Noth) after being left at the altar on their wedding day. He attempts to apologize — but Carrie is having none of it.

“I Knew you would do this,” she cries while hitting him over the head with her bouquet in the middle of a busy New York City street. “I am humiliated!”

Lindsay Hubbard Carl Radke Timeline

Carrie’s friends pull her away. When Big tries to follow them, Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) shouts, “No!” and stares him down.

“We’ll let you spot who we think Danielle is…” the fan account teased via Instagram, drawing parallels between the movie and the reality show.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted Olivera entering the chat on Monday, September 4. “Just call me Charlotte from now on,” she commented.


MAX

Us Weekly confirmed on Thursday, August 31, that Hubbard, 37, and Radke, 38, called it quits. The couple, who got engaged last summer, were set to tie the knot in Mexico in November.

As news broke of the duo’s split, a source told Us that the breakup was caught on camera while the Summer House cast filmed season 8. A second insider exclusively revealed that Hubbard was “blindsided” by Radke’s decision to end their engagement.

“It’s all so raw,” the source told Us. “The dust hasn’t settled with it yet. … A normal person who loves someone wouldn’t break up with someone they love on camera.”

Hubbard was left “devastated” by the split, but the door might not be closed on their relationship forever. “[They] might get back together tomorrow,” the second source said.

The now-exes met while filming Summer House in 2017, briefly attempting to turn their friendship into something more. Despite their initial breakup, the pair remained close friends and continued working together on the Bravo show. Radke exclusively told Us in January 2022 that he and Hubbard were giving their romance another try.

Summer House Danielle Connects Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Split to SATC
Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

“We’re very happy,” he gushed at the time. “She’s someone that’s been an incredible support and part of my life [for years].”

Radke proposed that August — which raised some red flags for Olivera. “That’s what I’m scared of, it’s a little too fairy tale-like,” she said during a March episode of Summer House, confessing that she “1,000 percent” thought her friends were moving too fast. “They’re playing house.”

Hubbard and Radke have yet to address their split publicly.

Carl Radke
Lindsay Hubbard

