Hailey and Justin Bieber were waiting for the right moment to expand their family.

“Hailey has always known she wanted to be a mother, so this is a dream come true,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly after the couple announced Hailey’s pregnancy with baby No. 1 on Thursday, May 9. “Although she always knew she wanted to have a baby, she didn’t want to rush things after getting married.”

The insider adds that Hailey, 27, “wanted to make sure” that the pair “could enjoy their alone time together as a couple” before they thought about having children. (Justin, 30, and Hailey tied the knot in 2018.)

On Thursday, Justin shared a series of photos and videos showing off Hailey’s baby bump. While the singer didn’t caption the post, he did tag his wife. The first video showed Hailey and Justin sharing a sweet kiss. The subsequent image in the slideshow featured Hailey standing in a white lace Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress and cradling her growing stomach.

“This was such a difficult secret to keep because Hailey couldn’t wait to make the big announcement,” the source tells Us. “Now that it’s out there she feels like she’s on cloud nine. Hailey can’t wait for the next chapter and she knows that Justin is going to make an amazing father.”

After sharing the news with the world, Justin’s mom, Pattie Mallette, shared her excitement over her son and daughter-in-law’s reveal.

“So I have been waiting for this day and now that they have shared it I can finally celebrate with y’all,” Mallette, 49, said in an Instagram video on Thursday. “Oh my gosh, I’m going to be a grandma. Oh my goodness! Justin and Hailey you are going to be the best parents ever and I am so excited. Oh my goodness. Praise God.”

In addition to Justin’s mom, many of Justin and Hailey’s A-List friends took to social media to congratulate the twosome.

“Ahhh here come the tears again,” Kendall Jenner commented while her sister Kylie Jenner responded with a series of heart emojis.

While Hailey and Justin were patient to expand their brood, the model has been candid over the years about her desire to become a mom one day.

“I literally cry about this all the time! I want kids so bad, but I get scared,” Hailey admitted in a May 2023 interview with The Sunday Times. “It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child.”