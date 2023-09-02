Did Paige DeSorbo know all along that Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke were not meant to last?

“I mean you could blame it on Mercury Retrograde but Paige is a prophet,” Bravo fan account The Real Housemates of New York captioned an Instagram meme on Thursday, August 31.

In the pic, they Photoshopped a “Paige was right at the reunion” sign onto the now-viral meme of Seth Phillips wearing sunglasses while holding up a blank cardboard poster. The image also proclaimed that Paige, 30, “didn’t believe the engagement was authentic and well … here we are with a broken engagement.”

Paige commented on the post on Friday, September 1, tagging Phillips’ account. “Thanks,” she wrote.

Lindsay, 36, and Carl, 38, got engaged in August 2022, which aired during season 7 of Summer House. During the season reunion, Paige notably slammed the then-engaged pair.

“I think they’re pretty fake sometimes,” Paige confessed during the first part of the reunion, which aired in May. “I think everything they do is premeditated and planned. I think they just lie, and they spin everything.”

Paige further claimed that Lindsay lies “about everything,” which is why she’s not friends with many of their housemates.

“You date the biggest liar on Bravo, Craig [Conover],” Carl bit back, referring to Paige’s boyfriend of two years. “Stop!”

Paige stepped in to defend the Southern Charm star, 34, arguing that she loves “every single thing about that f—king weirdo.”

Nearly four months later, Us Weekly confirmed that Carl broke off his engagement to Lindsay while filming season 8. Their split occurred two weeks after she celebrated her bridal shower in NYC, in which he surprised her with a floral bouquet. (Their wedding was scheduled to take place in November.)

“It’s all so raw. The dust hasn’t settled with it yet,” a source exclusively told Us on Thursday, claiming that Lindsay was “blindsided” by Carl’s decision. “A normal person who loves someone wouldn’t break up with someone they love on camera. No matter how many problems you may have, you don’t do something like that on camera for the world to see their reaction.”

According to the insider, Lindsay is “devastated” by the breakup but she has yet to address the situation publicly. Carl, who also has not spoken out about the drama, was spotted looking sad later on Thursday, per Page Six photos of the former Loverboy businessman outside his and Lindsay’s shared apartment in Manhattan.

While Summer House season 8 had wrapped prior to Carl and Lindsay’s breakup, the source told Us earlier this month that cameras are “picking it back up” to capture the dramatic fallout.