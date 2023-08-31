Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke have ended their engagement.

A source confirmed to Us Weekly that the split was caught on camera as the Summer House stars filmed their wedding prep for season 8. Hubbard, 37, and Radke, 38, were expected to tie the knot in Mexico in November.

The couple originally met on the hit Bravo series in 2017. Viewers saw Hubbard and Radke give their romance a try during season 4 before quickly calling it quits. Following their initial split, the reality stars formed a strong friendship while dealing with ups and downs in their personal lives.

Ahead of season 6, Hubbard and Radke sparked dating speculation which they later exclusively confirmed to Us. “I’m happy to report, we are dating and things are really good,” Radke told Us in January 2022. “We’re very happy. She’s someone that’s been an incredible support and part of my life [for years]. … I mean, we make each other laugh like crazy. I’ve never felt more myself around someone than her. And for me, that’s powerful.”

As the twosome got more serious, they offered fans a glimpse at what timeline they envisioned for their future. During a joint interview in May 2022, the duo explained that they are following their own timeline when it comes to their relationship.

“I don’t feel the pressure [about the future] necessarily. And I also don’t put pressure on him,” the publicist explained to Us at the time, with Radke adding, “And I appreciate the [lack of] pressure from her. … We’re good. Obviously, I think I do want to get married to her. I’ll be honest. I do want to spend the rest of my life with her.”

Hubbard joked that there was one aspect of their relationship that they were still figuring out. “[Carl] used to tell me all the time that he wanted five kids and I was like, ‘Every guy says that though, right?'” she shared. “Then you have one and you’re like, ‘OK, I’ll take another one and then you have another one, and then they’re like, ‘OK I’m good with that.'”

Us confirmed the duo had gotten engaged in August 2022 while filming Summer House season 7. As the series aired on Bravo in early 2023, Hubbard offered an update on their wedding plans.

“We are like this close to finding the venue and the date and signing a contract. I can’t officially say anything yet until anything is signed,” she teased to Us in February 2023. “Then [with] dresses, I’ve been trying on dresses. I found a couple that I really, really like but I just wanna be sure. That’s where I’m at with that.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Hubbard and Radke for comment.