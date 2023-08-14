Filming is well underway for Summer House season 8. Throughout summer 2023, the Bravo stars have been spotted partying and filming in the Hamptons following the drama that ended last season.

Lindsay Hubbard confirmed that production on the reality show had resumed in July 2023 when responding to a fan’s Instagram comment. At the time, Lindsay shared a photo of herself posing in Washington D.C. on the Fourth of July.

“So, no Summer House?” one fan commented. Lindsay replied, “We’re not filming today!”

Since then, Lindsay has shared various photos alongside her castmates hanging out in the Hamptons. Paige DeSorbo, for her part, has shared Instagram videos alongside Amanda Batula in what appeared to be the Summer House backyard.

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Summer House season 8 so far:

Which ‘Summer House’ Cast Members Are Returning for Season 8?

Lindsay, Paige, Amanda, Kyle Cooke, Ciara Miller, Carl Radke, Danielle Olivera and Gabby Prescod are all returning to Summer House.

Samantha Feher, Mya Allen and Chris Leoni will reportedly be featured in part-time roles. Samantha, for her part, seemingly confirmed the rumors by sharing a photo of herself on Instagram in July 2023 with the caption, “Still giving main character.” It’s unclear if her boyfriend, Kory Keefer, whom she met on camera last year, will appear on the show.

Former Summer House star Andrea Denver has also been spotted hanging out with the cast after making a guest appearance during season 7.

Are There New ‘Summer House’ Cast Members for Season 8?

Jesse Solomon and West Wilson have been rumored to be joining the cast as they have been photographed with the Summer House stars. Bravo has yet to confirm the cast list.

Are Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera Friends?

Lindsay and Danielle had a blowout fight at the end of Summer House season 7, seemingly ending their longtime friendship. While they both promised to “start something new” in regards to their relationship during the June 2023 reunion, neither have revealed where their friendship stands now.

However, the Bravo stars have shared photos of themselves together as production for season 8 kicked off, hinting that they’re back on good terms. In fact, Danielle even posted photos of herself attending Lindsay’s bridal shower in August 2023.

Will Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke’s Wedding Be on ‘Summer House’?

While it’s unclear whether the couple’s November 2023 wedding will be filmed, Lindsay’s New York City bridal shower featured her costars and some cameras.

“The most beautiful Bridal Shower a girl could ask for!” Lindsay shared via Instagram in August 2023, showing off photos from the event. Cameras could be seen in the background of some photos, acknowledging that it was being filmed for the show.

When Will ‘Summer House’ Season 8 Premiere?

The show will most likely premiere in early 2024. Bravo has yet to announce a release date.