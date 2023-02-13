Who Is Chris Leoni? 5 Things to Know About the 'Summer House' Newcomer

A fresh face in the Hamptons! Chris Leoni is one of the newbies joining the Summer House fun in season 7.

“So… about what I did last summer,” Leoni, 30, wrote via Instagram last month, revealing that he was officially one of the season 7 roommates.

Summer House — which premieres its seventh season on Monday, February 13 — follows a group of New York City-based friends who rent a beach house in the Hamptons for the summer. Season 7, which was filmed last year, sees the return of fan-favorites Lindsay Hubbard, Paige DeSorbo, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Carl Radke, Danielle Olivera, Ciara Miller and Mya Allen.

The longtime roommates were joined by Leoni and fellow newcomers Samantha Feher and Gabby Prescod.

“I think the best casting decision happened this summer and you’re gonna meet these newbies and they are so fun, so wild. I love them. I love the new people. I even said, ‘Great job, casting,’” Hubbard, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly at BravoCon in October 2022.

While the new Bravo stars have kept quiet about their upcoming Summer House appearances, their housemates noticed many “different” antics this summer.

“We have new housemates. We have some friendships that have ended, some friendships that have started,” DeSorbo, 30, previously teased to Us at BravoCon last year. “Some people have gotten closer, some people have drifted. … Wait until you see the furniture rearranging we accomplished.”

Leoni, for his part, is the only single guy at the Summer House this season.

“Navigating the house full of big personalities as one of the only single men, Chris wonders if his unique approach to flirting will help him find the woman of his dreams?” his official Bravo bio reads, teasing his romantic status.

In addition to searching for The One, Leoni is focused on his bustling career as a model, actor and director.

“So I’ve been MIA … for all the right reasons,” the male model previously wrote via Instagram in March 2021. “Finally wrapped principle [sic] photography for my second film this year but the work doesn’t stop yet. Some pick-up shots and whole lot of editing await.”

He continued at the time: “Thank you to everyone who has been a part of @glory_shortfilm and #InternOnParade it’s going to be an EPIC premier. This is what it’s all about, this is the journey, this is the dream.”

Before Leoni hustled in the entertainment industry, he served as a United States Marine.

“Many of you know me for the artist I am today, but before I became this fine hunk of a man, I had a different life😎,” the Florida native wrote via Instagram in December 2021, sharing a clip from a Made 4 Greatness interview. “I got to share a little bit of my story as a veteran to inspire hope to other vets alongside my brother, who also happens to be my brother in arms. We did the Buddy system which means we trained together in Bootcamp.”

Scroll below to meet the newest Summer House hunk: