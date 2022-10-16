As Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover’s romance continues to heat up, they are reaching several milestones together.

“I gave him some room and a closet,” the Summer House personality, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly at BravoCon 2022 on Saturday, October 15. “That was my version of being engaged. … My spring coats are, you know, at a place [where] they’re confused about it. But he was very, very happy. I mean, I thought he was gonna cry at [one] moment. He was like, ‘I can’t believe you did this for me.’ And I was like, ‘Stop. Don’t make it a thing!’”

While Paige was eager to reach that step, the 33-year-old Southern Charm star was perplexed by her reasoning.

“Well, I mean, her definition of getting engaged is very confusing to me,” the Sewing Down South founder jokingly told Us during his own interview on Saturday. “People keep asking me when [I’m] gonna [propose] and I’m like, ‘When she’s ready.’ [But] we’ve only been dating for a little over a year.”

Craig continued: “I don’t think we’re ever gonna figure that out, right? Like, I’m always gonna be confused ‘cause I’m gonna think she’s not. And then yes, it’s never gonna, wow. … We might just tell each other. And she’s like, ‘I’m ready now.’ And I’ll be like, ‘S–t, now I gotta go get a ring,’ but the closet was nice because [my] career’s taking off up here [in New York, where she lives].”

The two Bravolebrities first confirmed their relationship in September 2021. After years of platonic friendship, Paige and Craig made their debut as a couple at the New Jersey nuptials of Summer House’s Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke. Since then, the pair’s romance has continued to blossom as they joined each other on episodes of Southern Charm, Summer House and Winter House.

While Paige and Craig haven’t had a conversation regarding a potential engagement just yet, the Pillow Talk author told Us on Saturday that “of course” he’s ready to put a ring on it.

“In my head [I know] we’re gonna get married one day,” Craig gushed during the New York City convention, noting fans will see more of his perspective on Summer House season 7 and Winter House season 2. “My definition of being engaged is different on hers. Mine is just like, ‘Yeah, cool, we both know we’re gonna get married’ to her, and I didn’t realize [moving in together] starts a clock. … I’m learning a lot through this process, but yeah, of course I am [ready] because to me it just means, like, we’re gonna date forever, and I think I’ve decided that.”

Winter House airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi