Coexisting for Craig? Paige DeSorbo revealed where she and Naomie Olindo stand after Southern Charm season 8 drama.

“I actually am happy when I get asked questions about her because I think she’s great,” DeSorbo, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly when speaking about Olindo, 30, on Saturday, October 15, at BravoCon 2022.

The Summer House star has been dating Olindo’s ex-boyfriend Craig Conover since late 2021. The France native, for her part, split from the Pillow Talk author, 33, in 2017 after three years together. (The exes confirmed during the June premiere of Southern Charm that they briefly hooked up in summer 2021 during a Las Vegas getaway.)

“I think we had, like, a little tiff or conversation when we’re filming,” DeSorbo recalled, seemingly referring to the September 1 episode of the Charleston-based series when the stylist called Olindo out for acting like she still had feelings toward Conover. “Like, obviously we’re filming a show. You want the real juicy drama.”

When crossing paths at BravoCon, however, the New York native told Us they were totally fine.

“She was actually the first person I saw when I walked into BravoCon,” DeSorbo explained, saying they gave each other “big hugs.”

The “Giggly Squad” podcast cohost added: “We both told each other [that] we looked gorgeous. And I wish her the best and I think she feels the same.”

DeSorbo concluded, “We’re very chill with each other.”

While Olindo may be on good terms with the Winter House star, she isn’t exactly pleased that Conover spilled the beans about her new man earlier this month.

“She’s been dating someone for six months,” the Sewing Down South founder exclusively told Us on Wednesday, October 12, of his former flame. “She has her own life and I have mine.”

Upon learning what Conover said, Olindo exclusively told Us how thrown off she was that he exposed her new relationship — even if he didn’t name drop.

“I know, what the hell?” the L’Abeye founder said of the Delaware native’s actions while attending BravoCon on Friday, October 14. “I was about to text him, like, ‘Don’t do that.’”

Olindo teased that she “can’t” give out any more information on her new man, but confessed, “I am [happy].”

When it comes to DeSorbo’s current relationship with Conover, the Amazon Live host exclusively told Us that she is very pleased with how far they have come since they started casually dating more than one year ago.

“I think the first year of your relationship is just, everything’s so new and so fresh. And especially, to live, like, in this world that we live in and be able to experience BravoCon with each other, it makes it that much sweeter,” the influencer said on Saturday.

DeSorbo also joked that like her Summer House costars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke, who got engaged in August, she and Conover recently took their romance to the next level.

“I gave him some room and a closet,” she revealed. “That was my version of being engaged. … My spring coats are, you know, at a place [where] they’re confused about it. But he was very, very happy. I mean, I thought he was gonna cry at [one] moment. He was like, ‘I can’t believe you did this for me.’ And I was like, ‘Stop. Don’t make it a thing!’”

Winter House airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi