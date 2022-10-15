Summer fun is over! Summer House‘s Paige DeSorbo sounded off on Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke’s engagement — and why it caused her some drama — during BravoCon 2022.

“Honestly, Carl and Lindsay getting engaged made everyone start asking me [about my own possible engagement], so I’m livid,” Paige, 29, said at the Saturday, October 15, “Summer House in Autumn” panel presented by Bubly, which was attended by Us Weekly.

The Winter House star, who has been dating Craig Conover since late 2021, noted: “But I am not in a rush to do anything. I feel like I really love where we are right now.”

The “Giggly Squad” podcast cohost, however, revealed that she and the Southern Charm star, 33, had recently taken a big step in their relationship.

“I did give him a closet space as of a couple days ago, so my spring coats have nowhere to go but I thought that was a really big milestone,” she confessed. “They got engaged, I gave up a closet.”

Carl, 37, exclusively confirmed to Us in January that he and Lindsay, 36, were officially a couple after briefly dating during season 4 of Summer House. The Loverboy salesman proposed to the Hubb House PR founder in August while filming season 7 of the Bravo series.

“You’re gonna see all of it from soup to nuts,” Carl told the BravoCon audience of his proposal. “The biggest thing is I surprised the s–t out of her. I thought that was gonna be really hard to do but I pulled it off.”

He also teased that the couple are “thinking about” having “maybe somebody from the Bravo world” be part of the wedding. Lindsay, meanwhile, confessed that they “haven’t really had that much time to plan.”

While Carl and Lindsay’s romance is moving forward, housemate Ciara Miller confirmed that she and former flame Austen Kroll were “dead and gone” after their Winter House fling and Summer House season 6 flirtation.

“We put the nail in that coffin and it’s underground,” the nurse, 26, said on Saturday.

When it comes to what fans can expect from season 7 of Summer House, which filmed from July to early September, the cast teased lots of shenanigans per usual.

“If you don’t have regrets on this show, you’re doing it wrong,” Kyle Cooke said during the panel, which was moderated by Bravo and E! senior social content producer Donald Adler. “I don’t think there’s a dumber show on TV, but I love it, I love it.”

Lindsay agreed with her longtime friend, adding, “We’re just a bunch of idiots.”

Carl, for his part, revealed that there are some newbies that joined the cast this year. “You guys are gonna love these people. I’m excited for everybody to me them,” he concluded. “There’s some wild cards in there too.”

Scroll down for more Summer House BravoCon 2022 revelations from the cast — which also included Mya Allen, Amanda Batula, Andrea Denver, Luke Gulbranson and Danielle Olivera: