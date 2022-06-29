Shaking things up this summer. Luke Gulbranson, Andrea Denver and Alex Wach will not return for season 7 of Summer House, a source close to production confirms to Us Weekly.

The season 6 cast of the Bravo series also included Lindsay Hubbard, Paige DeSorbo, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Carl Radke, Danielle Olivera, Ciara Miller and Mya Allen, who are expected to return. The Hamptons-based drama typically kicks off production over 4th of July weekend.

Luke, who will appear on season 2 of Winter House this fall, is the first former cast member to speak out about his departure.

“I’m not gonna be on Summer House this year,” the Minnesota native, 38, said via Instagram Live on Tuesday, June 28. “I’m extremely thankful for the last three years of being on the show. I’m gonna miss my friends a ton. I’m actually extremely, extremely bummed I’m not gonna be able to spend the summer with them — breaks my heart, but I know they’ll have a good time and we’ll be in touch.”

When asked why he wasn’t returning, the hockey coach played coy.

“I can’t answer the why,” Luke said.

Andrea, 31, who joined the Bravo cast for season 1 of Winter House and season 6 of Summer House, later made a brief cameo on Luke’s Live but didn’t disclose much. The model previously noted he wasn’t asked back for season 2 of the winter spinoff.

Alex, for his part, shared a cryptic post. He joined the show last season and made headlines while the series was airing for seemingly being cut out of episodes.

“Everyone can agree that life throws some curve balls now and again. Recently I’ve felt like life has thrown me a curveball straight to my face 😵‍💫. At first I didn’t handle it in the best way, shutting myself in physically and emotionally. Even fitness, my passion, took a backseat to a point where it took all my willpower to get out of bed or leave the house,” he wrote alongside a gym selfie. “After a few weeks with some help from some friends, I’m learning to take some time to self reflect and take a step back, something extremely hard to do living within the NYC hustle and bustle lifestyle.”

He added: “This pic is from last year where I was in peak form mentally and physically. I’m happy that I can look back and use a past version of myself as a goal to strive for. The process is never easy or fast, but you always come out better on the other side and hopefully look back on it with a smile. #life #lifestuff #nyc #fitness #health #wellbeing #emotionalhealth #process.”

Winter House is set to return on Bravo this fall.

