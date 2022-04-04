Falling in love! Andrea Denver had to push through a Summer House love triangle with Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover to realize that he already met his perfect match in former flame Lexi Sundin.

The 30-year-old reality star caught fans’ attention in October 2021 when he joined the cast of Winter House, which filmed in February of that year. During season 1 of the series, the Italy native quickly fell for DeSorbo, 29.

While the twosome kept in touch on and off after filming the Vermont-based show in early 2021, by the time they started shooting Summer House season 6 in July of that year, things had shifted.

Denver had started to see Sundin in April 2021, but as things were starting to heat up between them, the Bravo star was preparing to reunite with DeSorbo in the Hamptons for Summer House’s three-month shoot.

“We never were official. … Feelings were maturing, but at the same time, I knew that I was going to the Hamptons. I knew that that was coming up and it was kind of, like, I was excited,” Denver exclusively told Us Weekly in March about the beginning of his relationship with Sundin, 27.

Denver noted that although he had the “same feelings” toward Sundin as she did for him before summer 2021, he “didn’t have the courage to manifest those feelings [or] tell those things back [to her].”

Sundin proceeded to call off their brief romance after calling Denver out for “putting a wall [up]” between them. The split resulted in the TV personality being single when he reconnected with DeSorbo in the Hamptons that summer.

The “Giggly Squad” podcast cohost, for her part, had started casually seeing Conover, 33, in spring 2021, but that didn’t stop her from flirting with Denver at their joint summer vacation house.

The reality TV love triangle, however, eventually fizzled out — which fans saw play out on screen during season 6. While DeSorbo got serious with the Southern Charm star in the months that followed, Denver realized he wanted to give his relationship with Sundin a real shot.

The pair rekindled their romance in November 2021, according to Denver. His commitment to Sundin eventually became part of the reason why he isn’t returning for season 2 of Winter House.

“I didn’t feel like it was the right time for me [to leave to film the show],” he told Us in March. “I reconnected with a person that really matters to me and she was my priority. I feel like it was too soon to go on vacation with my friends.”

The University of Verona alum confessed that he was going to “miss” the Winter House crew, but instead of sulking, he jetted off with Sundin for a romantic trip of their own.

“I ended up going on vacation for a while with my girlfriend and we had the best time,” he added. “I’m happy went that way. … Things have been great. I’m really happy.”

Scroll down to learn more about Denver’s girlfriend: