A different approach? While reflecting on Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover‘s fight about Kristin Cavallari, Andrea Denver discussed how the situation was handled on screen.

“Maybe it wasn’t necessary to have that reaction, but at the same time everybody has different reactions,” Andrea, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, March 23, when asked whether Paige, 29, was being hypocritical. “We all get emotional in different ways and she ended up reacting like that. I don’t wanna blame her for anything.”

Earlier in the season, Lindsay Hubbard told Paige that Craig, 33, had allegedly been involved with the Laguna Beach alum, 35. When Paige mentioned the rumor to Craig, he said that he had “hooked up with [Kristin]” in the past.

The Uncommon James founder, for her part, previously shut down dating speculation about Craig or his Southern Charm costar Austen Kroll following her April 2020 split from husband Jay Cutler.

After her name was brought up on Summer House, a source exclusively told Us that Kristin was not “giving any attention” to the “not true” claims. According to the insider, the True Comfort author thinks Craig is “just capitalizing on her name” by spreading the rumors.

The Pillow Talk: What’s Wrong with My Sewing? author recently revealed whether he had spoken to Kristin since the drama. “I mean, I don’t think she was happy that she was brought into that, but it is what it is,” Craig said during a joint appearance with Paige on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Monday, March 21, to which his girlfriend added, “I still wear all her jewelry.”

Since filming wrapped on season 6, Paige has gotten serious with Craig after a past fling with Andrea. Looking back on the love triangle, the model admitted that it was initially “a really tough situation” for everyone involved.

“I didn’t know what to expect in the house [ahead of filming] because I knew that Craig and Paige were talking. I knew they were seeing each other,” Andrea shared with Us on Wednesday. “I didn’t know if there was anything still left for her and I. So I never really blame her for anything or feel bad. I have always been open with her [and asked for her] to be honest with me. I always told her, ‘Listen, if you’re happy with Craig, just be honest and I’m fine with it.'”

Since Paige decided to be exclusive with Craig, Andrea noted that there was no lingering “bad blood” between them. “We are all still friends and that’s all that matters. I think it turned out to be the best thing that could have happened,” the Italy native explained. “I think they’re a great match and I’m happy for them.”

Andrea credited his past with Paige for inspiring the push he needed to move on in his personal life.

“Everything was necessary for me to understand and to learn from my mistakes. Even the whole triangle thing with Craig and Paige. I think was really helpful at the end of the day,” he told Us. “I wanted to look at that as a lesson, I wanted to look at everything as a lesson and I’m happy that I’m in a better space right now. I’m really happy. I’m happy in my relationship. I’m happy with everything else that is going on.”

Summer House airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

