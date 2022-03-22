K-Cav might not be thrilled she’s a hot topic on Summer House, but she still has fans in the Hamptons! Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover fielded a series of questions about his past with Kristin Cavallari during the Monday, March 21, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“I mean, I don’t think she was happy that she was brought into that, but it is what it is,” the 33-year-old Southern Charm star told Andy Cohen when asked whether he’s heard from the 35-year-old Hills alum as season 6 of Summer House airs.

DeSorbo, 29, then chimed in and said, “I still wear all her jewelry.”

The Pillow Talk author became friendly with the Uncommon James founder during fall 2020 after her split from ex-husband Jay Cutler. During summer 2021, Cavallari denied being in a “love triangle” with two unnamed men who fans presumed were Conover and BFF Austen Kroll. On season 6 of Summer House, the lawyer admitted to DeSorbo, his now-girlfriend, that he has hooked up with the Laguna Beach alum after Lindsay Hubbard brought Cavallari up on camera.

When asked by Cohen whether DeSorbo could defend Conover for not “being completely honest with [her] about the extent and timeline of his relationship with Kristin Cavallari,” the New York native replied, “Yes because I still want to meet her.”

While a source close to Cavallari has denied she hooked up with Conover, the Delaware native, meanwhile, reiterated that he and DeSorbo were not exclusive during summer 2021 when the Hamptons series was filming.

“I mean if she asked but we had a ‘don’t ask’ policy at that point. We didn’t want to know what she was doing in New York or what I was doing in Charleston,” he said on Monday before DeSorbo noted that she has her own secrets from that summer.

Conover concluded, “Don’t ask questions you don’t want the answers to, I don’t know.”

After months of seeing each other, DeSorbo and Conover made their relationship official in October 2021.

“We actually love long-distance. We’re two people that are very independent and have so much going on during the week,” DeSorbo told Us Weekly at the time. “When we get, like, Monday through Friday to get all of our things done and then I hop on a plane Friday morning, it’s fun. I feel like we’re more present with each other when we are together. We’re not on our phones and we plan and do fun things.”

On Monday, DeSorbo noted that the twosome are still not making plans to move as they are only six months into their romance.

