Blink and you will miss him! After originally being introduced during season 6 of Summer House, Alex Wach slowly started to disappear from the episodes — and his absence caused concern for the audience.

The Bravo hit series, which returned in January, initially followed Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Paige DeSorbo, Danielle Olivera, Luke Gulbranson and Ciara Miller. The cast was rounded out by Andrea Denver, Mya Allen and Alex.

Although sparks briefly flew between Alex and Ciara, it wasn’t long before fans started wondering why the Hong Kong native was missing from major events and story lines as the season continued.

In March, Kyle revealed that the newbie was edited out of the series because there were too many cast members being filmed at the time. Throughout season 6, Southern Charm stars Austen Kroll and Craig Conover also made cameos for certain events.

“It’s happened in the past and IMO has nothing to do with production not wanting to pay their episodic fee,” Kyle wrote via Instagram in the comments section of a fan account. “Again, this is speculation, but it’s likely because there was so much going on and production wasn’t following them. From a producers perspective it probably seems even weirder to have a cast member there and get no camera time than to edit them out.”

The OG cast member noted that the decision has “happened several times” in the past and confirmed that Summer House‘s stars are paid for the episodes they appear in.

Alex, for his part, approached his onscreen absence with a sense of humor. In April, the model took to his Instagram Stories to share various memes when he didn’t make the cut, including a post from a Bravo fan. “[This] is such a bummer,” the upload read. “There’s far too few Asian men being featured on reality sites. So I hope when Alex does come back, he comes back better than ever and finishes strong.”

One month later, Lindsay addressed the reaction to Alex’s disappearance from season 6. “I love Alex,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in April. “I know Alex gets a lot of heat because he has this strict personal routine and eats ground turkey for breakfast. But once Alex kind of came out of his shell, he was really fun and funny to be around. He will come back. You will see him.”

