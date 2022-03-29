No hard feelings. After he was edited out of several Summer House episodes, Alex Wach finally addressed the fans’ reactions — and it turns out, he’s taking being left on the cutting room floor in stride.

The fitness instructor, 31, shared a GIF via Instagram Stories on Monday, March 28, of Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) disappearing after using his invisibility cloak. Alex also added a clip from The Terminator where Arnold Schwarzenegger says, “I’ll be back.”

Summer House viewers were introduced to the Hong Kong native when he joined season 6, which premiered earlier this year, but Alex didn’t appear in many scenes because the Bravo series focused on Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula‘s relationship ahead of their wedding. Later fans started to question whether the newcomer filmed the group scenes as he continued to make fewer onscreen appearances.

Earlier this month, Kyle, 39, revealed that Alex was edited out due to the number of cast members, especially at Lindsay Hubbard‘s birthday party.

“It’s happened in the past and IMO has nothing to do with production not wanting to pay their episodic fee,” the Loverboy founder wrote in the comments section of a fan account via Instagram. “Again, this is speculation, but it’s likely because there was so much going on and production wasn’t following them. From a producers perspective it probably seems even weirder to have a cast member there and get no camera time than to edit them out.”

Kyle noted that “it has happened several times” and that the stars are paid for the episodes they appear in. “Last episode had 11 cast and 3 guests if you included Jason [Cameron],” he continued, referring to the March 7 and March 21 episodes. “And as we all know, last episode had a ton of moving pieces and there was just too many people to follow.”

During the latest episode, which aired on Monday, March 28, Austen Kroll‘s messy Hamptons visit was the main topic of conversation. During a heated dinner, which Alex was not present for, Ciara Miller called out Lindsay, 35, for not considering her feelings when she made out with the Southern Charm star, 34.

Ahead of the episode, the nurse explained that the fight, which will turn physical during the April 4 episode, was a result of her being hurt by Lindsay’s actions.

“It was a buildup of things. There were a lot of, you know, pent-up emotions that I kind of let go for a long time,” the Georgia native exclusively told Us Weekly in January. “And honestly, I came into that dinner, very hot. There was a lot of information being thrown around and I definitely reacted. I let my emotions get the best of me and I kind of just, I lost my [cool] to be frank.”

Danielle, 33, for her part, was shocked at the turn that the interaction took during the Italian-themed dinner. “After the wine was thrown, she threw the wine glass and it shattered on my chest. I’m like, ‘What the f—k? Like, are you kidding me?’” the entrepreneur recalled to Us in December 2021.

She added: “And so, the truth is the next day, I saw bruises — like I had bruises — but Craig [Conover], who was there that weekend, he was, like, ‘Oh my God, I pulled you away that hard.’ … No, the bruises were because of that wine glass that she threw at me and shattered on my chest bone. I’m not OK. I’m not OK about it.”

Summer House airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

