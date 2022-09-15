Sending her well-wishes privately? Following Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard‘s engagement, their Summer House costar Danielle Olivera is addressing her decision not to share her reaction on the internet.

“Social media is a strange animal. I think that I was just exhausted from summer. I’m juggling so many things. I am obviously very, very happy for them,” Olivera, 33, who has appeared on the hit Bravo series since season 2, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, September 15, while prompting her partnership with Fidelity.

The reality star noted that she was surprised by the couple’s exciting news, adding, “I did not see it coming. But who could not love love?”

After Radke, 37, and Hubbard, 36, moved in together earlier in the month, Olivera didn’t expect them to reach another major milestone so soon.

“Looking back, it is surprising in that sense. They just moved into a gorgeous apartment together, so I thought they might just do that for a little bit,” she continued. “But everyone is on a different timeframe and it is what it is.”

Following a short-lived romance during season 4 of Summer House, viewers saw Radke and Hubbard rekindle their connection two years later. “I’m happy to report, we are dating and things are really good,” the Loverboy businessman told Us in January. “We’re very happy. She’s someone that’s been an incredible support and part of my life [for years]. … I mean, we make each other laugh like crazy. I’ve never felt more myself around someone than her. And for me, that’s powerful.”

Ahead of their engagement, the pair opened up about their plans for the future. “We’re very serious, in love and very happy,” Radke explained in May. “We’re moving in together, finally. We’ve been trying to do that for little bit.”

The publicist, for her part, teased that their journey was filmed for Summer House. “We had a good sort of baby steps to what hopefully will be a matrimonious living together situation, but hopefully you’ll be able to see it on season 7 of Summer House,” she added.

While cameras were rolling in August, Us confirmed that Radke popped the question to Hubbard.

Olivera, however, noted that she wasn’t in a rush to take her relationship with Robert Sieber to the next level. “I am way too focused on my career and so is Robert. It’s great for everyone, but I’m kind of loving where we’re at right now and I don’t want to put pressure on anything,” she shared with Us. “I don’t want any expectations. I just think that I would love to just travel more. Maybe look at homes. That’s kind of where my head’s at. I don’t need a ring on it at this point.”

Since filming season 7, Olivera has put all her focus on teaming up with Fidelity to help encourage others to save money. “I think it was just a match made in heaven,” she explained to Us about the partnership that involved the company’s Bloom mobile app. “I just have an appreciation for an app that is put together the way that Fidelity did it. Especially when it comes to personal finance.”

The Bravo personality continued: “What Fidelity I think does really well is tap into the more emotional side of your personal finances [instead of] giving you the data and shaming you and making you feel like you should be saving. … Fidelity challenges you, but more in a psychological way. So if you’re feeling frustrated, if you’re feeling sad, they really tap into the why that is and try to fix that and change your mindset.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi