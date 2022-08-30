How she saw it. Mackenzie Dipman is more surprised than anyone that her ex-boyfriend Carl Radke rekindled his romance with now-fiancée Lindsay Hubbard.

“I never, ever, ever saw anything romantic on his end towards her,” the Love Island USA alum, 26, told Page Six shortly before the Summer House stars got engaged on Saturday, August 27. “I was truly shocked [they got back together].”

The Arizona native dated Radke, 37, in summer 2021 before the producer reunited with Hubbard, 36, later that year. “The way he had looked at her when we were together was not the way that I would want to be looked at,” the “Out of His League” podcast host added. “It was the most platonic look of all time. It was not romantic. But you know what? They seem incredibly happy and good on them.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Sunday, August 28, that the Loverboy vice president of sales and the publicist got engaged at Dune Beach in Southhampton, New York. The happy moment was filmed by Bravo cameras and air during season 7 of Summer House.

The couple were friends for years before they began casually dating in summer 2019, which played out during season 4 of the reality show. They split after that initial hookup, but Us exclusively confirmed in January that they’d decided to give their romance another shot.

“I’m happy to report, we are dating and things are really good,” Radke exclusively told Us at the time. “We’re very happy. She’s someone that’s been an incredible support and part of my life [for years].”

The businessman noted that the pair’s relationship had only gotten stronger after he took some time to focus on his sobriety. (He skipped filming the Winter House spinoff in February 2021 so he could work on his mental health.)

“Lindsay’s and I’s relationship has grown immensely in the last year because of my sobriety and where I’m at. Things have gotten more romantic,” the reality star explained in January. “I’m very happy. Where we are right now, we’re just happy.”

Earlier this year, the duo hinted that a wedding was in their future after officially moving in together. “Obviously, I think I do want to get married to her,” Radke told Us. “I’ll be honest. I do want to spend the rest of my life with her.”

Hubbard, for her part, noted that the twosome are still figuring out where they stand on another subject: children. “[Carl] used to tell me all the time that he wanted five kids and I was like, ‘Every guy says that though, right?’” the Bravo personality explained, adding that she’d be happy with two or three little ones. “Then you have one and you’re like, ‘OK, I’ll take another one and then you have another one, and then they’re like, ‘OK I’m good with that.’”