Water under the bridge? Danielle Olivera isn’t sure what’s going to happen next for her and Ciara Miller after their blowout fight on Summer House.

“I really don’t know where we stand,” the 33-year-old reality star told E! News on Friday, June 24. “I do know that there are certain people that I want in my life that I trust and that I feel like I can be myself around and at this very moment in time, she’s just not one of them.”

Danielle and Ciara, 26, have been on rocky terms since summer 2021 when they got into a heated argument at the dinner table while in the Hamptons. After Ciara felt victimized by Danelle’s BFF Lindsay Hubbard over her relationship with Austen Kroll, Danielle came to Lindsay’s defense.

The drama played out on season 6 of Summer House — which aired earlier this year — and culminated in Ciara throwing wine and a wine glass at Danielle across the table.

“I tried for dear life to protect my outfit, and I think I was successful, but I blacked out after that. In real life, I blacked out not because of drinking, but because of the rage,” Danielle exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2021 of the incident. “It was just so insane. … I’ve never been in that situation before with someone who I thought we were OK — I thought we were good — and all of the sudden, you’re throwing wine. So, I saw red.”

While the nurse has since apologized for her actions, the ladies haven’t fully mended their relationship. The New Jersey native explained on Friday that the “unfortunate” situation was made a little bit better when she and Ciara talked it out on the season 6 reunion, which aired last month.

“I would say the reunion helped,” Danielle said. “I kind of said my piece and I said what I wanted to say to her. I don’t know what the future holds.”

The costars appeared to move forward during the reunion, but it didn’t last long. During the special, Mya Allen and Ciara claimed that Danielle and her boyfriend, Robert Sieber, broke up multiple times over the summer, which she not only denied but admitted hurt her feelings.

The entrepreneur confessed that Robert was “upset” once he learned what had happened. “He was like, ‘These are your friends? Even if we did break up, where were they? Where was Mya, especially? She wasn’t by your side,'” Danielle told the outlet on Friday.

The season 6 drama has caused Danielle to rethink whether she wants to come back for another season. “It’s hard to come back from, but who knows,” she said. “There’s always another summer, there’s always more hope. I just think that all of these things have a shelf life and I’m not going to have this unrealistic thing that I’m always going to be on Bravo.”

Listen to Getting Real with the Housewives, your one-stop destination for Housewives news and exclusive interviews