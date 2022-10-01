Everything the ‘Southern Charm’ Cast Has Said About Craig and Paige Dating

A Bravo-mance in the making! Southern Charm’s Craig Conover and Winter House’s Paige DeSorbo were friends for years before they started dating — but their castmates saw it coming from a mile away.

“It’s something that I thought was going to happen in the [Winter House] but Craig had a girlfriend,” Austen Kroll told E! News in October 2021. “They vibe with each other well. Like, Craig is so more up her alley than other people in the house I think. And the way that they laugh and banter and vibe, that’s what I think makes them [work].”

While the Delaware native and the fashionista first crossed paths while starring on their respective Bravo series, the pair spent more time together in 2021 during the filming of Winter House – when the Sewing Down South founder was still dating ex Natalie Hegnauer.

“When we got to Vermont, I didn’t know he had a girlfriend. So, I was a little bummed when I first got there. But, of course, he was absolutely respectful to his girlfriend,” Paige exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2021. “And I’m so happy now looking back that he had a girlfriend because we built just a very platonic friendship, which is, like, the base of our relationship now. Everything really does happen for a reason.”

By May 2021, however, Craig confirmed that he was single and by fall of that same year, the twosome were officially dating long distance, with him in Charleston and her in New York City.

“Craig just gets me,” the New York native shared with Us at the time. “There’s a lot of things I don’t have to explain to him because we look at things very similarly. It just fits, like, it just is very natural and it’s a lot of fun.”

Craig’s costars have echoed Paige’s sentiment since the two began dating. Shep Rose told Today in June 2022 that the couple are “a lot alike,” while the Pillow Talk: What’s Wrong with My Sewing? author’s ex Naomie Olindo revealed that she’s happy he’s found someone who accepts him for who he is.

“[They’re] a really good match,” Naomie revealed during an August 2022 episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef” podcast. “I think they seem very happy, and I love that for him. I’ve heard Craig say that she just really accepts him for who he is and it seems to be mutual … What is better than that?”

Craig and the France native, who dated from May 2015 to September 2017 before calling it quits for good, had a notoriously rocky relationship, with the Charleston School of Law alum feeling unsupported by Naomie when it came to pursuing his passions — something he appreciates about Paige.

“We are each other’s biggest fan, so it really helped,” Craig told Us of the Summer House star in February 2022. “I think I’m always rooting for her, she’s always rooting for me, which honestly goes really far in a relationship. Especially with our lives comes so many challenges.”

Scroll down to see what the Southern Charm cast has said about Craig and Paige’s romance: