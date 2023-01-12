Fans of Summer House are always prepared for a messy season, but season 7 brings new alliances.

After months of speculation about Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera’s friendship, their feud is front and center in the season 7 teaser, which was released by Bravo on Thursday, January 12.

“Why do I need your blessing?” Lindsay asked Danielle in the trailer, seemingly referencing her romance with Carl Radke getting serious.

Danielle fired back: ”What you’re saying is absolute crazy pants to me.”

In another clip, the two women argue about Lindsay and Carl’s future engagement. (He popped the question in August 2022 while cameras were rolling.)

“Maybe we won’t get engaged when it’s appropriate for you,” Lindsay told her friend as Danielle declared: “You’re getting so f—king defensive it’s annoying.”

Mya Allen, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula are seen comforting an emotional Danielle in the teaser.

Lindsay isn’t the only one in the relationship on edge. In another scene, Carl flipped off the cameras after walking away with Kyle Cooke. “I don’t want a f—king camera! No f—king cameras! F—k you guys!”

He added via confessional: “It’s never felt like this ever.”

Season 7 of Summer House also brings the addition of three newcomers: Samantha Feher, Chris Leoni and Gabby Prescod.

According to Bravo, Sam is “a content creator who lives by the work hard, play hard motto.” Her bio continues: “Very single, Samantha has a consistent roster of four or five men and is keeping things casual until there’s someone worth dropping everyone else for. But with an overly ambitious personality and party animal lifestyle, can she find a partner who is able to keep up?”

Chris, a Florida native, meanwhile, “wonders if his unique approach to flirting will help him find the woman of his dreams,” per the network.

Gabby, for her part, “is an outgoing fashion consultant, looking to meet new, like-minded friends” — and a new man.

“She’s very close with her family and relied heavily on them after her ex-boyfriend cheated on her a few years back. Now, Gabby is single and ready to mingle,” her bio explained. “Will she be able to find a partner with a compatible astrological sign that allows her to finally let her guard down?”

Summer House returns to Bravo Monday, February 13, at 9 p.m. ET. Scroll through for more from the trailer: