He added via confessional: “It’s never felt like this ever.”
Season 7 of Summer House also brings the addition of three newcomers: Samantha Feher, Chris Leoni and Gabby Prescod.
According to Bravo, Sam is “a content creator who lives by the work hard, play hard motto.” Her bio continues: “Very single, Samantha has a consistent roster of four or five men and is keeping things casual until there’s someone worth dropping everyone else for. But with an overly ambitious personality and party animal lifestyle, can she find a partner who is able to keep up?”
Chris, a Florida native, meanwhile, “wonders if his unique approach to flirting will help him find the woman of his dreams,” per the network.
Gabby, for her part, “is an outgoing fashion consultant, looking to meet new, like-minded friends” — and a new man.
“She’s very close with her family and relied heavily on them after her ex-boyfriend cheated on her a few years back. Now, Gabby is single and ready to mingle,” her bio explained. “Will she be able to find a partner with a compatible astrological sign that allows her to finally let her guard down?”
Summer House returns to Bravo Monday, February 13, at 9 p.m. ET. Scroll through for more from the trailer:
Credit: NBC/YouTube
Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera Feud Over Carl Radke in ‘Summer House’ Season 7 Trailer: 5 Takeaways
According to Bravo, Sam is “a content creator who lives by the work hard, play hard motto.” Her bio continues: “Very single, Samantha has a consistent roster of four or five men and is keeping things casual until there’s someone worth dropping everyone else for. But with an overly ambitious personality and party animal lifestyle, can she find a partner who is able to keep up?”
Chris, a Florida native, meanwhile, “wonders if his unique approach to flirting will help him find the woman of his dreams,” per the network.
Gabby, for her part, “is an outgoing fashion consultant, looking to meet new, like-minded friends” — and a new man.
“She’s very close with her family and relied heavily on them after her ex-boyfriend cheated on her a few years back. Now, Gabby is single and ready to mingle,” her bio explained. “Will she be able to find a partner with a compatible astrological sign that allows her to finally let her guard down?”
Summer House returns to Bravo Monday, February 13, at 9 p.m. ET. Scroll through for more from the trailer:
Credit: NBC/YouTube
Danielle vs. Lindsay
Danielle cried that things were “beyond repair” with Lindsay.
"I don't talk s—t about you, I say it to your face," she told the publicist after Lindsay claimed Danielle “bashed me the entire summer.”
Credit: Sasha Israel/Bravo (2)
Kyle Accuses Carl of Slacking Off at Loverboy
"He's checked out. Ever since he's been dating Lindsay, he's been doing less,” Kyle alleged about Carl. “Carl can walk away from the company right now and the company won’t feel a f—king thing.”
The Pittsburgh native disagreed: “I’ve been working my ass off and it's not good enough.”
Credit: NBC/YouTube
Newcomer Gabby’s Ex Cheated With Danielle
“My ex-boyfriend and I dated for four years. But he cheated on me with you,” Gabby said in the teaser, pointing to Danielle.
Credit: Zack DeZon/Bravo; Courtesy of Samantha Feher/Instagram
Kory Hooks Up With Sam
Winter House’s Kory Keefer appears in the trailer (along with alum Andrea Denver) and Craig Conover’s pal from college hooked up with newbie Sam — while Ciara also admitted he’s looking “hot.”