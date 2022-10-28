A cruel summer? Lindsay Hubbard‘s bond with her Summer House costars has been the topic on everyone’s mind since filming wrapped on season 7.

After cameras stopped rolling in September 2022, eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out a potential feud between Lindsay and Danielle Olivera. Their followers were confused when Danielle didn’t offer her congratulations amid Lindsay’s engagement to Carl Radke.

“Social media is a strange animal. I think that I was just exhausted from summer. I’m juggling so many things. I am obviously very, very happy for them,” Danielle exclusively told Us Weekly that same month. “I did not see it coming. But who could not love love?”

At the time, the Bravo personality admitted she didn’t expect the pair to take that next step shortly after moving in together

“Looking back, it is surprising in that sense. They just moved into a gorgeous apartment together, so I thought they might just do that for a little bit,” she added. “But everyone is on a different timeframe and it is what it is.”

One month later, the former friends confirmed their issues after being asked at BravoCon 2022 to describe their dynamic. “I’ll just use the word unfortunate,” Danielle said, to which Lindsay quipped, “Same.”

According to Lindsay, a situation during season 7 was responsible for their divide.

“I mean, listen, like [Danielle said] on the panel, [it’s] ‘unfortunate.’ I think there was a lot of stuff [that] happened this summer,” she exclusively told Us at the event. “I can’t really get into too many of the details, but she betrayed me a lot, a lot. [There were] things that a best friend shouldn’t do to your best friend, and I’ll just leave it at that.”

The reality star added: “I’m always hopeful, like, I don’t lose friends easily. Like, all the best friends I have have been in my life for a very long time. I don’t give up friendships easily. I work through things when I need to, and I’m hopeful that it’s gonna be a big learning lesson.”

Meanwhile Danielle hinted that it all “goes down” onscreen in season 7, telling Us in October 2022, “I think that friendships can always just take on different forms, and there’s something that — there’s a reason why I felt like a sister to Lindsay, but time will tell.”

Scroll on for a breakdown of where Lindsay and her costars stand: