She said, she said. Amanda Batula alleged that Lindsay Hubbard is the Summer House star who’s the meanest to fans — and the publicist does not agree.

“Yes, she can be,” Batula, 31, said during a Thursday, October 27, appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen after the TV host asked which Winter House personality is the “rudest” to fans. “From my experience. Listen, I will [get an uncomfortable text from her later], but … She was wonderful at BravoCon, it’s been more when [she’s] caught off-guard.”

Hubbard, 36, was not pleased with her fellow Bravolebrity’s claims, even sharing a flurry of Instagram Story messages of ways she’s supported Batula and husband Kyle Cooke’s Loverboy brand through the years.

“I want to be very clear. I don’t work for Loverboy yet showed up to support my friends over 30 times in 2021 out of love for Carl [Radke, my fiancé] and out of support for my friends,” the Hubb House founder wrote on Thursday. “Why would I do that if I didn’t like fans? Or if I was rude? Why would I VOLUNTEER to be at more events than I need to? Think about that one.”

Hubbard — whose 35-year-old fiancé works for the beverage brand — shared several throwback photos from last October, November and December as she attended various sponsored events alongside her man.

“Wound up being 3 days (7 total events) of fan events for Carl,” she captioned a second Story of a photo from a business party earlier this year. “I went to support because we had just started dating and I wanted to support but also because I support my friends and their company.”

She added: “I’m so f—king tired of people dragging my name through the mud when I’m nothing but nice to them, show them kindness, respect and support. Clean up your side of the street because mine is doing just fine.”

While the New Jersey native has not further addressed her WWHL comments, costar Paige DeSorbo was in awe of her candor.

“Amanda [can’t be trusted with a secret],” DeSorbo, 29, quipped during their joint Thursday interview, before Batula noted her opinions about Hubbard “are not a secret.”

The publicist, for her part, has previously been honest navigating friendship challenges with her fellow housemates.

“I’m always hopeful, like, I don’t lose friends easily. Like, all the best friends I have had have been in my life for a very long time,” Hubbard exclusively told Us Weekly at BravoCon earlier this month. “I don’t give up friendship easily. I work through things when I need to, and I’m hopeful that it’s gonna be a big learning lesson.”