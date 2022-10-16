An unexpected feud. While speaking at the Summer House panel during BravoCon 2022, Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera admitted they got into an “unfortunate” fight — and they’re telling Us what went down.

“I mean, listen, like [Danielle said] on the panel, [it’s] ‘unfortunate.’ I think there was a lot of stuff [that] happened this summer,” Lindsay, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly on Saturday, October 15. “I can’t really get into too many of the details, but she betrayed me a lot, a lot. [There were] things that a best friend shouldn’t do to your best friend, and I’ll just leave it at that.”

The Hubb House founder, who attended BravoCon with fiancé Carl Radke, didn’t further address what went down between the two housemates but did reveal if she’d be open to a future reconciliation.

“I’m always hopeful, like, I don’t lose friends easily. Like, all the best friends I have have been in my life for a very long time,” Lindsay told Us. “I don’t give up friendship easily. I work through things when I need to, and I’m hopeful that it’s gonna be a big learning lesson.”

Danielle, 33, for her part, told Us that it is “of course” hard to see the publicist at BravoCon considering their tension.

“Normally, we’d be doing these [interviews] together [and] getting ready together, and obviously I’m gonna miss a lot of that,” the University of Delaware alum exclusively revealed to Us while attending the convention with costar Mya Allen. “I can’t say too much, but all of it goes down this summer [on the show]. … I think that friendships can always just take on different forms, and there’s something that — there’s a reason why I felt like a sister to Lindsay, but time will tell.”

While both Lindsay and Danielle have retreated to their respective camps amid the drama, their fellow Summer House stars are navigating new group dynamics.

“I kind of found myself in the middle of [their feud] several times just trying to help [because] I’m friends with both of them,” Kyle Cooke told Us on Saturday. I could see they both have valid points and I think everyone’s gonna kinda watch it unfold. … It’s tough.”

While Danielle and Lindsay had forged a strong bond after starring on Summer House together, eagle-eyed fans speculated their relationship had hit a snag when the New York native did not publicly congratulate Lindsay and Carl, 37, on their August engagement.

“Social media is a strange animal. I think that I was just exhausted from summer. I’m juggling so many things. I am obviously very, very happy for them,” Danielle told Us last month, noting she did not “see it coming.”

