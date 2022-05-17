Spur of the moment! Kyle Cooke revealed why he shared his Loverboy legal troubles on Summer House season 6, noting that it wasn’t planned.

“I didn’t mean to blurt out my legal woes,” the 39-year-old reality star exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, May 16, while attending the NBCUniversal upfront presentation. “Sometimes … my cup has runneth over and I just — I don’t think people appreciate [my openness].”

The Maryland native acknowledged that not all of his Summer House costars can “necessarily relate to like what I’m going through” with work, but it’s not in his nature to hold anything back.

“Sometimes I’m honest and sharing to a fault. Like, no one needed to hear that,” Cooke explained. “It’s highly personal, but, yeah, I’m taking big risks expanding Loverboy, taking it nationwide.”

The businessman, who launched his beverage company in 2018, confessed that “A lot of people see me show up on the weekend — and I’m here to have fun — and they don’t necessarily stop and ask, ‘Well, how are you doing?’ You know, ‘Is everything OK?’”

Cooke added with a dry laugh: “And I’m like, ‘Well, I’m filming two TV shows, I’m planning a wedding for the third time in COVID, I’m expanding [Loverboy] — I just took out $4 million of debt. Uh, no, I’m actually losing my mind.’”

He noted that in the moment he “just wanted to overshare” because he had hit his limit. “I just needed some people to cut me some slack,” the entrepreneur told Us.

During season 6 of Summer House, which filmed in summer 2021, Cooke had a breakdown over the stress involved in planning his and Amanda Batula’s wedding while keeping Loverboy afloat.

He revealed during the April 18 episode that he was dealing with multiple legal issues involving his company, which was making his relationship issues with Batula, 30, that much worse.

“I’m in a lawsuit. I’ve spent $200,000 on legal fees this month. I’m $4 million in debt with the loan for my business. Everything is on the line,” Cooke told his Hamptons housemates during the show. “Every day of my f—king … the last three years [have] been stressful.”

The Winter House star pointed out at the time: “When you’re running a company, when you’re trying to, like, plan a wedding. I’m doing everything. … I’m doing a thousand things a minute. I’m like, ‘How much more can I do and f—king give?’”

Cooke has been involved in three legal battles to date, all of which have been resolved. His most recent troubles involved Night Shift Distributing, LLC, which filed a grievance with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission in January 2021 after Loverboy Inc. canceled their contract.

Loverboy then filed its own complaint against the distributor in May 2021 for alleged acts of fraud on the part of Night Shift. Both cases were dismissed before Cooke and Batula tied the knot in September 2021.

Part two of Summer House’s season 6 reunion airs on Bravo Monday, May 16 at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

Listen to Getting Real with the Housewives, your one-stop destination for Housewives news and exclusive interviews