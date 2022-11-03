Bring on the heat. Every year, the cast of Summer House brings even more drama — and at least one new feud arises.

The series focuses on several reality TV personalities as they live together for the summer in the Hamptons. The first season originally introduced viewers to Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Everett Weston, Ashley Wirkus, Lauren Wirkus and more when it premiered in 2017.

As the show gained popularity, new faces eventually joined the Hamptons family, including Amanda Batula, Daniella Olivera, Hannah Berner, Paige DeSorbo, Luke Gulbranson, Ciara Miller, Mya Allen and more. Over time, the reality show brought in various other Bravolebrities to guest star on the summer series.

In the fifth season, the format changed to accommodate filming during the COVID-19 pandemic. The cast all lived and quarantined together for a full six weeks and during that time, a physical altercation broke out among the castmates, with crew members being forced to step in to intervene.

“That was, I think, one of the most traumatic [things I have witnessed]. I know that’s being dramatic, but [there are] traumatic parts about being together,” Danielle told Us Weekly exclusively in February 2021. “Because we don’t leave each other, so much builds up and what is being said or — more so, what is not being said. It all kind of just bottles up and that bubble just really burst. I hated it. It was the worst thing to be around, but we had to deal with it.”

Danielle later found herself in the middle of a tense feud with Ciara in the sixth season — and things got physical again. Their unexpected feud turned into one of the most shocking moments of the season when Ciara threw her wine glass at the entrepreneur during an Italian-themed dinner.

“After the wine was thrown, she threw the wine glass and it shattered on my chest. I’m like, ‘What the f—k? Like, are you kidding me?’” Danielle exclusively told Us in December 2021. “And so, the truth is the next day, I saw bruises — like I had bruises — but Craig, who was there that weekend, he was, like, ‘Oh my God, I pulled you away that hard.’ … No, the bruises were because of that wine glass that she threw at me and shattered on my chest bone. I’m not OK. I’m not OK about it.”

From lovers’ quarrels to full-on brawls, here’s a look back at some of the biggest Summer House feuds throughout the years: