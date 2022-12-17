Still on the outs. Amanda Batula addressed where she and Lindsay Hubbard currently stand following the Winter House star’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“We don’t stand. We haven’t spoken at all,” Amanda, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, December 15, while promoting the season 2 finale of the Summer House spinoff. “Listen, you sit in that seat on Watch What Happens Live, and you play these games and you wanna be entertaining and fun and silly and spill the tea and you don’t always think. It’s hard to think on your toes in that moment of how everything you say might affect people.”

She continued: “I would’ve never said what I did or agreed with Andy [Cohen], if I knew that it would’ve upset and hurt Lindsay as much as it did, I feel bad about that. That wasn’t my intention. I was just trying to, I don’t know, like, spill the tea or be shady or whatever it is — but I didn’t even say it. I didn’t say it. I stared at that screen, and I was gonna easily be like, ‘No one here.’ I was done after that. He kept going and [Andy] kept pushing and I was like, ‘OK, OK, maybe.’

The Summer House costars made headlines after Amanda alleged that Lindsay, 36, tended to be rude to their fans when she’s “caught off-guard.” The publicist was not happy with the comments and refuted the claims on several occasions while shading the New Jersey native.

“I am out and about. Like, I have a lot of engagements on the streets of New York because that is what we do. I think more than most, I am out there. I go to concerts, and I go to sporting events. I am just out there,” Lindsay explained during an episode of Katie Maloney‘s “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast in November. “For every 100 times I walk out of my house, Amanda walks out once.”

The New York native noted that Amanda’s comments were “f—king unnecessary,” adding, “I don’t think it even should have happened.”

“She was wonderful from my experience at BravoCon and she’s been wonderful to fans at all the Loverboy events,” Amanda said to Us on Thursday. “That was never what I was saying. And she’s right. We would’ve never, ever, ever let her go to a Loverboy event if she was rude right at them and she’s not.”

Amanda isn’t the only castmate that Lindsay had issues with this year. Rumors swirled of a potential feud between the Hubb House PR founder and Danielle Olivera when she did not congratulate Lindsay on her engagement to fellow Summer House star Carl Radke.

In October, the former friends confirmed during a BravoCon panel they had a falling out while filming season 7 of Summer House. Amanda shed some light on what happened between the twosome.

“The way things were handled [was] a little bit surprising, especially as the summer went on. I don’t think any of us expected certain conversations or things to play out the way that they did,” she teased to Us. “And there’s a lot of conversations and discussions that we’re not privy to that we’ll also be watching unfold and getting a better understanding of what happened instead of like, she said, she said. So, we’ll all kind of just have to wait to see.”

While season 2 of Winter House is available to stream on Peacock, Summer House will return to Bravo in early 2023.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi