Defending herself. Lindsay Hubbard addressed Amanda Batula‘s claims that she is rude to fans — and the publicist had her own take on the situation.

“I am out and about. Like, I have a lot of engagements on the streets of New York because that is what we do. I think more than most, I am out there. I go to concerts, and I go to sporting events. I am just out there,” Hubbard, 36, explained during an episode of Katie Maloney‘s “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast, which premiered on Friday, November 11. “For every 100 times I walk out of my house, Amanda walks out once.”

The New York native noted that Batula’s comments were “f—king unnecessary,” adding, “I don’t think it even should have happened.”

Last month, the Summer House costars made headlines after the design specialist, 31, alleged that Hubbard tends to be rude to their fans. “Yes, she can be,” Batula said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in October. “From my experience. She was wonderful at BravoCon, it’s been more when [she’s] caught off-guard.”

At the time, their costar Paige DeSorbo joked that Batula would be getting an “uncomfortable text” later from Hubbard. “Amanda [can’t be trusted with a secret],” the fashion writer, 29, joked. Meanwhile, Batula pointed out that her claims were “not a secret.”

Hubbard, for her part, said she wasn’t thrilled to be a topic of conversation. “As far as the Watch What Happens Live thing, I don’t know where it came from. I think it was unnecessary,” she shared on Friday. “My face wasn’t on the screen. But listen, these games always happen. They’re on every single episode for the most part.”

The Bravo personality explained that she wasn’t upset with host Andy Cohen for bringing her name up. “You know, Andy loves to kind of stir the pot, like, that’s his job. ​Like he’s the host and his job is to get ratings and stir the pot. So, I think that’s why he does ask questions like that,” she told Maloney, 35. ”I think Amanda answering the way that she did, it definitely felt like a direct slap in the face.”

Hubbard continued: “It felt very unnecessary, and it felt like an attack of my character. Like there’s a lot of things that I am that I take full responsibility for. But … I go above and beyond to engage with fans, to answer as many people on Instagram.”

The reality star, who is engaged to Carl Radke, also pointed out her support for Kyle Cooke‘s Loverboy brand. “To show up to your company’s events over 30 times in the past year using my name and let’s say celebrity — I have air quotes right now,” she continued, referring to Batula’s husband, 40. “To promote your company to support you and your husband. Obviously, I’m there because I first and foremost want to support my boyfriend. If I didn’t go with Carl, I never would have seen him this fall or winter. That’s why I’m there.“