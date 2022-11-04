Summer House’s Kyle Drags Andy Into Drama, Implies Lindsay Is Rude to Staff

On his wife’s side. Kyle Cooke weighed in on Amanda Batula‘s feud with Lindsay Hubbard — and he quickly claimed that Andy Cohen was at fault for the drama.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, which aired on Thursday, November 3, Cooke, 40, and Luke Gulbranson were asked if they agreed with the claims that Hubbard, 36, is rude to fans.

“Listen, I am actually going to turn it around to you. You are the one who brought up Lindsay’s name last week,” the Loverboy founder told Cohen while Batula, 31, watched from the audience.

The talk show host, 54, for his part, noted that he “guessed” based on Batula’s comment about being nervous to answer.

“You guessed pretty quick and then you said, ‘Was it at BravoCon?’ I am just trying to get to the bottom of this rumor mill,” the Maryland native added before asking, “Did any of your staff have any interesting confrontation with Lindsay?”

In response, Cohen played it coy by saying he will “plead the fifth” on the question from Cooke.

The Summer House ladies recently made headlines after the design specialist alleged that Hubbard has had not-so pleasant interactions with their fans. “Yes, she can be,” Batula said during a Thursday, October 27, appearance on WWHL., when asked whether the publicist was “rude” to viewers. “From my experience. She was wonderful at BravoCon, it’s been more when [she’s] caught off-guard.”

Their costar Paige DeSorbo joked that Batula would be getting an “uncomfortable text” later from Hubbard. “Amanda [can’t be trusted with a secret],” the podcast host, 29, joked on Thursday. Meanwhile, Batula pointed out that her claims were “not a secret.”

Hubbard, however, was not pleased with the accusations and took to social media to set the record straight.

“I want to be very clear. I don’t work for Loverboy yet showed up to support my friends over 30 times in 2021 out of love for Carl [Radke] and out of support for my friends,” the Hubb House founder wrote via Instagram Story at the time. “Why would I do that if I didn’t like fans? Or if I was rude? Why would I VOLUNTEER to be at more events than I need to? Think about that one.”

The New York native also shared photos from various events that she attended with Batula, Radke, 37, and Cooke over the years.

“Wound up being 3 days (7 total events) of fan events for Carl,” she continued. “I went to support because we had just started dating and I wanted to support but also because I support my friends and their company. I’m so f—king tired of people dragging my name through the mud when I’m nothing but nice to them, show them kindness, respect and support. Clean up your side of the street because mine is doing just fine.”