Lindsay Hubbard broke down how much she and Carl Radke really fought during Summer House season 8 — and claimed Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula’s arguments were just as heated.

“I actually think Kyle and Amanda fought way more than me and Carl,” Lindsay, 37, revealed during the Tuesday, June 4, episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast.

The Summer House star explained that her and then-fiancé Carl’s fights “just seemed more intense because we had more on the line. There was more at stake.”

Lindsay claimed, “We really weren’t fighting all summer,” noting that the former couple’s shooting schedule made up “maybe nine weeks over summer.”

She recalled arguing with Carl, 39, “the first two weeks that we were in the house” but revealed that “there were five weeks in between that we were good.” Lindsay acknowledged that “the last two weeks” were also riddled with fights for the pair.

At the start of season 8, which began filming in June 2023, Kyle, 41, and Amanda, 32, were on rocky ground in their relationship, arguing about when they’d move out of New York City and into the suburbs.

“I feel like we’re struggling to be on the same team about anything,” Kyle told the cameras about his wife during the premiere, which aired in February. “We don’t see eye to eye on our work-life balance. We’re on two different planets.”

As the season went on, Kyle did get heat from his housemates for allegedly not putting Amanda and her career first. Paige DeSorbo slammed him during a May episode, claiming he “won’t compromise on anything” when it comes to his marriage.

Once filming wrapped, Amanda confirmed exclusively to Us Weekly that she had “taken a slight step back” from working with Kyle at Loverboy in fall 2023 for “the sake of our relationship.”

Lindsay and Carl, meanwhile, had the opposite relationship trajectory on season 8. When cameras began rolling, Lindsay and Carl were excited about their then-upcoming nuptials.

As the season progressed, the two butted heads over just about everything, including Carl’s inability to pick a career and Lindsay’s alleged lack of empathy towards Carl. When the cast stopped filming in August 2023, Carl and Lindsay were at odds but still together.

However, just three days after the season concluded, the cameras picked back up to document Carl breaking up with Lindsay. He called off their engagement in August 2023, just three months before they were set to marry.

“Those last two weeks, he was just so different. His entire demeanor changed,” Lindsay recalled during Tuesday’s podcast. “He was really at that point laying the groundwork [for the split].”

Lindsay argued that Carl’s issue with the way she asked questions about his future only became a problem once he had mentally checked out.

“He had no problems complaining to me about how upset he was all the time at Loverboy,” Lindsay claimed, noting that when Carl initially left Loverboy in early 2023 he was adamant he wouldn’t work with Kyle again.

Carl changed his tune about the job in August 2023 after Kyle, who founded the company, offered him a way back into the company to work on their nonalcoholic line of drinks. But Lindsay remembered an alleged conversation between her and Carl in which he slammed Loverboy just weeks before he gushed about Kyle and working together again on the show.

“He literally told me at the alien party — I wish they didn’t cut this out — told me it was the worst four years of his life,” Lindsay claimed. “It was so emotionally and physically draining on him so much so that he needed the last nine months to decompress from working at Loverboy for four years.”

She revealed that “two weeks later” they talked about Carl’s future in the kitchen at their shared Hamptons house, which is when she asked him questions to make sure it was the best choice for him.

“I just figured once he figured out whatever he wanted to do and we got through filming things would calm down,” Lindsay confessed, noting she thought when the cameras came to their house it was to “work through that career conversation yet again.”

Lindsay insisted she’s “not a giver-upper,” which is why she felt blindsided when Carl ultimately pulled the plug on their relationship. Lindsay has since moved on with a new man, whom she began dating in January.

Summer House’s season 8 two-part reunion begins on Bravo Thursday, June 6, at 9 p.m. ET.