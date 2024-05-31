Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard’s split was finally shown during the Summer House season 8 finale — and the cameras didn’t miss a single moment.

The Thursday, May 30, episode began with Lindsay, 37, and Carl, 39, arguing during the gang’s last party of the summer. During the fight, Carl claimed that Lindsay was “really good at playing victim” and didn’t “give a f–k” about his “emotional feeling[s].”

Lindsay argued that she does care about his feelings, which is why she’s been “asking questions” all summer about his career path and choices. “I don’t have a coddle left in me,” Lindsay later told Danielle Olivera.

After spending the rest of the night apart, Lindsay and Carl put aside their issues and decided to join the rest of their housemates in Montauk before heading back into the city. Lindsay, however, quipped that she didn’t want to drive with Carl — and all their friends noticed the remark.

Related: ‘Summer House’ Season 8 Signs That Carl and Lindsay Were Headed for Split Bravo/YouTube (2) Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard’s split surprised many fans — but season 8 of Summer House continues to prove that a breakup was inevitable. Us Weekly confirmed in August 2023 that Carl, 39, called off his and Lindsay’s engagement one year after his proposal. Lindsay, 37, later told Us she was “completely blindsided” by […]

The Hamptons portion of season 8 ended on August 27, 2023. But three days later, the cameras picked back up, showing Carl and Kyle Cooke having a heart-to-heart in New York.

“I don’t even know what to say at this point. I’m at a loss,” Carl told Kyle, 42, referring to his relationship with then-fiancée Lindsay. “We are just unable to resolve conflict of communication challenges in a healthy manner.”

Carl confessed that he and Lindsay hadn’t had sex for “three weeks” and were “rarely intimate,” which only added to their relationship stress. Carl also revealed that when Lindsay told him she was “never going to change” her approach to how she comforts him, it hit him like a “ton of bricks.”

“That’s a revelation I’ve maybe been running from since the beginning of our relationship,” Carl said, sharing that in January 2023 during one of their fights, Lindsay “threw the ring at me,” which he admitted he “can’t recover from.”

Two hours later, Carl returned to his shared apartment with Lindsay to talk about their end of summer turmoil. Lindsay started off by saying she didn’t want to fight with Carl, sharing her most-recent revelation about their situation.

“Today I was like, ‘Oh, maybe Carl feels like me asking questions is me belittling you or thinking you’re not capable.’ Then I was like, ‘But, where did this come from?’” she confessed. “All of a sudden in the last two weeks your needs changed, which is totally fine. But simultaneously, when your needs changed it feels like you started assuming the worst in me. All of a sudden, I’m the enemy for asking questions.”

Carl denied that she was “the enemy,” but once again told Lindsay that he was “feeling very anxious and overwhelmed” about his career. He argued that no matter what idea he pitched, Lindsay always shut him down.

Lindsay said she was “trying to understand desperately what you need from me so I can adjust,” but claimed that when Carl got “angry” or started to “sling insults” at her she couldn’t handle it.

Related: 'Summer House' Season 8 Premiere: Where Does Each Couple Stand? The cast of Summer House has proven time and again that the Hamptons are not always conducive to successful relationships — and the season 8 premiere was no different. When the new season began on Thursday, February 22, not all the couples in the house were off to a good start. While Us Weekly confirmed […]

Carl alleged that dating Lindsay was like living in “two different worlds,” the “reality” and the “spin” version that she says is reality.

Lindsay was taken aback by Carl’s claims and asked for “a little bit of grace.” However, he was adamant that he’s “felt very controlled” by Lindsay from the beginning of their relationship.

“You bulldoze me. You called me a little bitch. … A little mama’s boy,” Carl claimed. “I don’t think you trust me. I think you think I’m going to relapse. I think that you want me to relapse. I think you want me to fall back so you can control me more.”

Carl said that as a couple they “continue to trigger each other and hurt each other” and he didn’t want to “live like that.” He admitted that getting married in two and half months was something he was “not ready to do.”

Lindsay accused Carl of quitting, but Carl pointed out that their fights were “not normal,” and they had been trying and it wasn’t working.

“I’m not going to beg you to be with me,” Lindsay quipped, to which Carl responded, “I don’t make you happy.” Carl further alleged that Lindsay had a laundry list of issues with him, when in reality they have a “relationship problem.”

After he ended their relationship, Lindsay called her dad and started to cry saying Carl made “the decision” to call off their wedding.

“This isn’t all of a sudden,” Carl told the cameras from the other room. “We had a noise complaint because of our fighting. … She’s gonna spin [this] and tell everybody she’s blindsided and caught off guard. She’ll be the fallen woman who everybody’s going to feel sorry for.”

Related: Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke: The Way They Were Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke went through it all on Summer House — from breakups to makeups and more — before calling off their engagement in August 2023. When the series premiered on Bravo in January 2017, Hubbard and Radke were part of the OG cast of Summer House and have since returned for every […]

Forty-eight hours later, news of their split went public and Us Weekly confirmed in August 2023 that the relationship was over.

As news spread, the cameras followed the girls in the cast, who almost all found out through the media. Amanda Batula, however, knew earlier due to her husband Kyle’s conversation with Carl and Danielle, 35, got a call right before the press got a hold of the story.

“He did them both a favor. They shouldn’t have been getting married,” Paige DeSorbo told the group. “He should have never proposed to her.”

Amanda, 32, noted that it must’ve been “f–king hard” to pull the plug on their relationship and the group shouldn’t judge how Carl did it.

When Lindsay showed up to Danielle’s house to see the girls she was in tears over the breakup, saying, “I don’t understand what happened.”

What’s the Biggest Housewives Moment of All Time?

She revealed, “I have loved this man since before we were ever together,” noting that Carl shouldn’t have said he was “ready” if he wasn’t. “Do not f–k with my heart like that,” Lindsay said before getting a group hug.

The ladies pointed out that the couple had been “fighting for a while” and “s–t was not good,” which Lindsay did agree with.

“He did you a favor. Let him go,” Paige, 31, reiterated. “In a year you could be married with a baby with the love of your life. You deserve way more happiness than that.”

The episode ended with Lindsay agreeing to still go to Mexico for a girls’ trip since the hotel rooms for their wedding were paid for. The guys’ reactions were not shown.

Summer House’s two-part reunion special begins on Bravo Thursday, June 6, at 9 p.m. ET. The second episode airs on Thursday, June 13, at 9 p.m. ET.