The cast of Summer House has proven time and again that the Hamptons are not always conducive to successful relationships — and the season 8 premiere was no different.

When the new season began on Thursday, February 22, not all the couples in the house were off to a good start.

While Us Weekly confirmed in August 2023 that Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke called off their engagement, they were happily living together when the new season picked up. (Filming began in June 2023.)

Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke, however, were not as excited about their relationship status. In fact, the tension between the married pair was clear from the first few seconds in the Hamptons.

“I feel like we’re struggling to be on the same team about anything,” Kyle, 41, told the cameras about his wife of two years. “We don’t see eye to eye on our work-life balance. We’re on two different planets.”

Scroll down to see where each Summer House couple began season 8:

Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke

Amanda, 32, and Kyle drove from the city to the Hamptons with newbie West Wilson. While they appeared to be in good spirits on the drive, once they were in the house, it was clear there was trouble in paradise.

“What I want for this summer is to actually spend time together,” Kyle told Amanda while the group was at the local carnival. Amanda argued that all Kyle does is “spend time in your office,” which is part of the disconnect.

Kyle explained that he misses his wife when he travels for work and often wonders, “Do you miss me?” Although Amanda said she does miss him when she leaves the apartment, she feels fine when she’s home alone with their dogs.

“I want to go back to the basics. Where we are a little more inseparable,” Kyle insisted, to which Amanda replied, “We’ll get our summer to get our groove back.”

After Kyle told Paige DeSorbo that he was “scared s–tless” about taking the next step with Amanda, he confessed, “I don’t feel like our partnership is fully functioning. The thought of adding kids into that mix scares the s–t out of me.”

Paige, 31, relayed that message to Amanda, but she didn’t believe it. “He wants to feel like you’re 50/50 on everything,” Paige said, to which Amanda quipped, “He’s full of s–t. The proof is in the pudding. Last night he said, ‘I wanna hang out with you more.’ I was like, ‘Let’s go on the Ferris wheel together.’ Then he went on rides with the stuffed animal that he won. He makes s–t up.”

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke

“Carl, God bless him, has not been helpful,” Lindsay, 37, said of her then-fiancé, 39, as the pair packed for a weekend out of the city. “This is not my wedding, it’s our wedding. It would be nice to have a little help.”

While Lindsay was desperate for a break from wedding planning, both she and Carl were excited to spend 4th of July weekend in Washington, D.C. at the White House. The twosome were all smiles in the videos they shared from their trip.

Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover

Paige and Craig, 35, marked their two-year anniversary in summer 2023 and, according to Paige, they started off the season in a good place.

“Craig is my sweet, sweet, sensitive, childlike boyfriend. I have been taking care of him now for two years,” she told the cameras. “Currently, we’re still doing long distance. But I feel, like, in a good rhythm now.”

Paige recalled chatting with Craig on season 9 of Southern Charm, which filmed in spring 2023, and coming to an agreement about their future. “We had a conversation where I assured him, ‘I’m not going anywhere, so chill,’” she explained on Summer House. “I love him so much, but I still love me and I’m still going to do whatever I want to do and that happens to be in the Hamptons with my friends.”

Danielle Olivera and Robert Sieber

Danielle, 35, publicly announced her split from Robert in February 2023, telling Entertainment Tonight that the couple parted ways “right before Thanksgiving.” When she filmed season 8 of Summer House, Danielle was “excited” about being single in the Hamptons for the first time in three years.

“He who shall not be named was there … with his new girlfriend,” Danielle told Ciara Miller and Paige, referring to Robert’s status as they drove up to the shared house. “You have to wonder, was there overlap? I always suspected there was.”

Despite being annoyed that Robert had already moved on, Danielle told the girls, “The world is my oyster now,” making it clear that she was ready to mingle. “I wanna be in my bad bitch era,” Danielle teased. “Prioritizing just myself. My libido.”